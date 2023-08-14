The Best Way To Clean That Nasty Grease Off Of Your Kitchen Cabinets

If you notice gunk collecting on your cabinets, all you need to freshen up your cabinets is a kitchen sponge, water, and a good liquid dish detergent (as long as the film isn't too thick, that is). The surfactants in the soap will lift away the grease the same way it does for dishes.

Get your sponge soapy with hot water and simply scrub the cabinet surfaces. If you have a lot of surface area to cover, fill a bowl or a small bucket with some soapy water so that you can refresh the sponge while you work. After you've scrubbed the gunk to lift it off the surface of the cabinet, wipe away the residue with a kitchen towel or paper towels.

If you scrub the surfaces of your cabinets with soap and water and the crud doesn't budge, no problem. Grab a box of baking soda and make a solution of 1 part baking soda to 2 parts warm water. It's okay if not all of the baking soda dissolves in the water — you'll need a little grit for scrubbing. Dip your sponge into the water, get a little baking soda on your sponge, and scrub the surfaces of your cabinets. When you've got all of the grime removed, wipe the surfaces down with a wet towel to remove any baking powder residue, which will dry and look like white streaks if you leave it behind.