This Is Hands Down The Best Store-Bought Mozzarella Brand

If you're after a gooey cheese pull, you can't go wrong with mozzarella. While the fresh stuff is incredible in an upgraded Caprese salad, it's the low-moisture variety found in string cheese and pre-shredded bags that most of us like to keep on hand. However, not all supermarket mozzarella is created equal. The best store-bought mozzarella brand in Daily Meal's ranking of 10 store-bought mozzarella brands was Tillamook's Farmstyle Shreds of whole milk mozzarella, and for good reason.

Store-bought mozzarella can have an artificial taste or even fail to melt effectively. But the flavor of the Tillamook offering was mild and almost sweet, with a slight salty note at the end. The texture was soft and moist when eaten straight out of the bag, and the shreds stayed in place when melted. Speaking of which, the corn or potato starch present in most shredded cheese products can prevent the cheese from melting or even produce a grainy texture. This wasn't the case with Tillamook's offering, which contains potato starch. This is likely because the shreds aren't as uniform and thin as the other pre-grated mozzarella we taste-tested and cooked with, such as Kraft Natural Mozzarella, which came in at number nine.