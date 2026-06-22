This Is Hands Down The Best Store-Bought Mozzarella Brand
If you're after a gooey cheese pull, you can't go wrong with mozzarella. While the fresh stuff is incredible in an upgraded Caprese salad, it's the low-moisture variety found in string cheese and pre-shredded bags that most of us like to keep on hand. However, not all supermarket mozzarella is created equal. The best store-bought mozzarella brand in Daily Meal's ranking of 10 store-bought mozzarella brands was Tillamook's Farmstyle Shreds of whole milk mozzarella, and for good reason.
Store-bought mozzarella can have an artificial taste or even fail to melt effectively. But the flavor of the Tillamook offering was mild and almost sweet, with a slight salty note at the end. The texture was soft and moist when eaten straight out of the bag, and the shreds stayed in place when melted. Speaking of which, the corn or potato starch present in most shredded cheese products can prevent the cheese from melting or even produce a grainy texture. This wasn't the case with Tillamook's offering, which contains potato starch. This is likely because the shreds aren't as uniform and thin as the other pre-grated mozzarella we taste-tested and cooked with, such as Kraft Natural Mozzarella, which came in at number nine.
Tillamook stocks sliced mozzarella too
Tillamook also carries slices of whole milk mozzarella, which is an ideal product for topping pizzas, particularly if you like your homemade pies to feature a solid blanket of cheese with a generous cheese pull. The radius of the slices makes them ideal for deep dish pizzas, where the cheese goes under the sauce, as it protects the crust from going soggy. Indeed, the identical width and thickness of each slice means any dish, whether it be a baked mac and cheese or a lasagna, benefits from equal distribution. Alternatively, Tillamook stocks the same whole milk mozzarella in block form, which means you can shred as much or as little as you like by hand versus using a pre-shredded bag. The benefit of using a block is that you get the best of both worlds: grated for topping casseroles or stuffing breakfast burritos, or sliced for laying neatly into sandwiches.
Along with mozzarella, Tillamook carries several other varieties of cheese, from aged cheddar, Swiss, and Havarti to pepper jack and cheddar blends that are available in both block form and pre-shredded bags. Tillamook's sharp white cheddar earned a prestigious title at the World Cheese Awards in 2024 when it was named the best cheddar. A trio of Tillamook cheeses also won three medals at The World Cheese Awards a year later, highlighting the label's success in the cheese-making arena. That said, the brand also makes outstanding ice cream, too, if you're craving a dessert after your cheese course.