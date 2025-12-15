The Cheese That Earned Tillamook A Prestigious Award

Out along the foggy, scenic Oregon coast sits one of the main cheesemaking factories for the Tillamook County Creamery Association. The company is actually a farmer-owned co-op that formed in 1909. It remained regional, supplying cheese and ice cream largely to just the Pacific Northwest, until 2018, when the company set its sights on the rest of the U.S. Then, in 2024, the prestigious World Cheese Awards gave the cooperative the Best Cheddar award for the Tillamook Maker's Reserve 2014 Extra Sharp White Cheddar.

The Maker's Reserve program is a series of cheeses aged three and 10 years released annually. The 2014 version, released in 2024, is extra sharp and complex, with notes of brown butter and caramel. Sounds like the perfect cheese for an expertly crafted charcuterie board. It was this 10-year vintage that ended up with the title of best cheddar in the world from the U.K.-based Guild of Fine Food. Every year, the group puts on the World Cheese Awards in a different country. The judges are a rotating panel of cheese professionals from many different sides of the industry.