The Secret For A Restaurant-Worthy Deep Dish Pizza Is Your Slow Cooker

To start working with the dough for your slow cooker deep dish pizza, spray the machine with cooking oil and stretch your dough directly in the pot. Or, for an easier and cleaner method, stretch the dough on a layer of parchment paper that's been brushed or sprayed with olive oil before putting it inside; you can safely lower the dough into the pot by holding onto the paper and add your toppings from there.

After it cooks, simply remove the pizza by grabbing the ends of the paper again — this will ensure that it comes out in one piece. Rather than, for example, trying to remove it with a spatula, which can end in a deep dish disaster.

Whether you use homemade pizza dough or buy pre-made dough, allow it to reach room temperature first, then stretch it until it forms the shape of your slow cooker (traditionally, circle or oval). The key to getting a thick crust on the perimeter is to stretch the dough so that it's a couple of inches longer and wider than the circumference of the machine.

Stretching pizza dough can be frustrating since it will shrink a bit as soon as you stop. If it's snapping back significantly, you might need to cover it with plastic wrap or a dish towel and allow it to rest for several minutes. This will allow the gluten to further develop, which makes your dough more elastic.