Is It Possible To Bake A Pie In The Air Fryer?

An obvious dilemma when it comes to air-frying pie is the size. Unless you have a large-capacity oven air fryer, a whole, standard-size pie might not fit. If you have a basket air fryer, don't fret. You can still enjoy an air-fried pie — it'll just have to be a smaller version. Mini pie pans, whether ceramic or non-stick, will work great in your air fryer. You can generally put most oven-safe bakeware (ceramic, glass, metal, or silicone) in your air fryer, but you'll want to consult the manual to make sure. And don't forget to wear your oven mitts when removing the pies.

Whether you use pre-made dough or make your own pie crust, brushing the top of the pie with an egg wash will help give it that glorious golden-brown color once cooked. For a pie you can walk around with as you eat, try making hand pies in your air fryer. You can make your own better-than-McDonald's apple pie in your air fryer with all kinds of fruit fillings. These pies can be placed right in the air fryer basket — just make sure to spray both the pies and the basket with cooking spray. No matter what type of pie you make, it's worth giving the air fryer a shot for its ability to cook fast and efficiently, as well as deliver a perfectly-crispy pie crust.