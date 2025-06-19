Ohio's Wildest Grocery Store Combines Amusement Park Levels Of Fun, Animatronics, And A Giant Selection Of International Goods
Do you ever feel like grocery shopping is a mundane task? Perhaps walking the same aisles and grabbing the same products over and over has become boring and tedious. It may even be the reason you order groceries online for delivery. If you live in Ohio (or are visiting), though, you may feel differently after a trip to Jungle Jim's International Market, where shopping for weekly necessities is an amusing experience.
Among Daily Meal's list of amazing local grocery stores in the U.S. you need to visit, Jungle Jim's is much more than your typical grocery store: It's a tourist destination. There are two locations: The Fairfield store, which opened in 1975 — growing from a roadside fruit stand — and the Eastgate store in Cincinnati, which opened in 2012. Between them is more than 500,000 square feet of space full of products from more than 70 countries.
What truly makes it a destination for tourists is its theme park-level decor complete with animatronics. Plus, the market has dedicated entertainment and educational venues; it's also no stranger to hosting its own festivals and events throughout the year. There's so much to see and do in these stores that they each offer tours with food samples included!
A massive selection of international and specialty goods
It's an understatement to say that you'll find a wide variety of items at Jungle Jim's International Market, the wildest grocery store in America. Among the 180,000 products (and counting) is an impressive selection of international foods. You'll find all kinds of Central and South American items — from drinks and candy to seasonings and frozen foods. Also stocked are popular and unique items from all over Europe (including France, Germany, Spain, and Scandinavia). The stores even feature Eastern Europe's diverse and complex flavors in a section all their own. Plus, shop authentic African brands of everything from traditional cooking ingredients to snacks, Middle Eastern shelf-stable and frozen foods, and the traditional and modern flavors of Indian cuisine. And, let's not forget the array of candies, noodles, spices, and more from over 10 countries in Asia.
If you're looking for specialty soda, there's a section for that — alongside the Candy Castle, a Coffee Bar, the Honey Table (Fairfield), Honey Hive (Eastgate), and the Fiery Foods Department with over 1,500 hot sauces plus hundreds of barbecue seasonings and sauces. All of that doesn't even include the huge selection of more than 4,000 beers, over 17,000 wine labels, favorite and rare brands of liquor, and the Cigar Humidor's rows of budget-friendly and premium cigars.
On top of all that, Jungle Jim's has a dedicated American grocery section with all the fresh and packaged goods that you already know and love. And don't forget to check out the huge variety of toys and collectables, plus all the food, medicines, toys, and accessories your pets need to be happy and healthy, too.
Whimsical animatronics, venues, and events
Fun awaits around every corner of these departments at Jungle Jim's. While you're shopping for fresh fruits and vegetables, the animatronic mascots from various cereal brands are designed to move as if they're playing and singing in a band while aboard the S.S. Minnow boat. Yes, there's a boat in the middle of the produce section! Another notable animatronic is the wild cat dressed in Elvis Presley fashion. Originally from the Chuck E. Cheese Pizza Time Theater, The King plays the guitar and sings every five minutes.
These are just the tip of the iceberg for what you'll experience while walking around Jungle Jim's. Expect to also see an outdoor jungle scene with water-spewing elephants, a Campbell's soup can on a swing, and a 762-pound cylinder of cheese alongside cheese sculptures at the Fairfield location. Meanwhile, the East location features a hot sauce plane, a one-of-a-kind Kellogg's display with Tony the Tiger and friends, an authentic Jeepney from the Philippines, a Jelly Belly-themed P.T. Cruiser, and an actual monorail.
As if that isn't enough entertainment, Jungle Jim's store tours offer optional scavenger hunts, and there's almost always some kind of event going on — from family-friendly festivals to fancy dining events. You can even host your own event, such as a business meeting or wedding, in The Oscar Event Center. Known for having some of the wildest grocery store amenities across America, Jungle Jim's has a multimedia portal called the Jungle Experience Center, as well, which utilizes state-of-the-art technology to take you on an adventure. Additionally, you can watch demonstrations or get hands-on experience learning new cooking techniques at the Cooking School. Plus, adults who need a break from all this fun can stop by the tasting bar for a drink.