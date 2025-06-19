Ohio's Wildest Grocery Store Combines Amusement Park Levels Of Fun, Animatronics, And A Giant Selection Of International Goods

Do you ever feel like grocery shopping is a mundane task? Perhaps walking the same aisles and grabbing the same products over and over has become boring and tedious. It may even be the reason you order groceries online for delivery. If you live in Ohio (or are visiting), though, you may feel differently after a trip to Jungle Jim's International Market, where shopping for weekly necessities is an amusing experience.

Among Daily Meal's list of amazing local grocery stores in the U.S. you need to visit, Jungle Jim's is much more than your typical grocery store: It's a tourist destination. There are two locations: The Fairfield store, which opened in 1975 — growing from a roadside fruit stand — and the Eastgate store in Cincinnati, which opened in 2012. Between them is more than 500,000 square feet of space full of products from more than 70 countries.

What truly makes it a destination for tourists is its theme park-level decor complete with animatronics. Plus, the market has dedicated entertainment and educational venues; it's also no stranger to hosting its own festivals and events throughout the year. There's so much to see and do in these stores that they each offer tours with food samples included!