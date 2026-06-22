Make Homemade Chocolate Bars A Breeze With These 10 Cheap Amazon Molds
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Making your own chocolate bars at home is surprisingly easy, but having the right tools can make all the difference between a finished product that looks like it was made at home versus one that looks like it was made by a gourmet chocolatier. A pretty presentation can turn a tasty chocolate bar into an experience, and we've curated a collection of quality chocolate bar molds to help you create stunning homemade creations without breaking the bank.
The best part about making chocolate at home is that you get to control every detail, from the ingredients you use to the tools you use to make it. You don't need anything fancy to get started; you can make chocolate bars with just three ingredients, and you can even repurpose ice cube trays as chocolate molds. But if you're looking for polished, gift-worthy results, spend a few extra dollars to invest in a dedicated chocolate mold.
Classic chocolate bar molds from Fimary
Whether you're keeping it simple or crafting a gourmet chocolate recipe at home, these classic molds create a recognizable chocolate bar shape with easy-to-break-off squares. They are deep enough to be suitable for a variety of chocolate concoctions, and would be ideal for a chocolate bar loaded with nuts or with a rich, caramel center. They're also a top pick on Amazon, with over 5,000 reviews and an overall rating of 4.6. One reviewer commented on how "the bars come out looking clean and professional," before going on to praise how easy it is to remove the cooled chocolate from the molds.
Buy this classic-looking chocolate bar mold from Fimary on Amazon for $6.99.
Mini chocolate bar molds with fun patterns from DOCMON
One fun aspect about making your own chocolate is that you can have fun with it. These mini chocolate bar molds boast 12 unique patterns, so no chocolate bar has to be the same. The two-piece set also comes with 100 food-grade plastic bags so you can package up your homemade chocolate bars to sell, gift, or just save for later.
Buy this set of mini chocolate bar molds from DOCMON on Amazon for $8.99.
Elegant rose-patterned chocolate mold from ionEgg
For chocolate that looks as good as it tastes, don't overlook this striking mold that leaves an elegant rose print on your bars. The mold is shallow, resulting in a delicate bar that is easy to break apart. Use these to DIY the treats for your next bridal shower, Mother's Day lunch, or Valentine's Day party. Each purchase comes with a set of four dishwasher-safe molds.
Buy these elegant rose-patterned molds from ionEgg on Amazon for $8.99.
Rainbow holographic effect chocolate bar molds from Ziliny Store
These days, chocolate doesn't have to be limited to boring old brown. These high-tech molds leave a stunning rainbow holographic sheen on your chocolate bars and are available in several different prints, such as hearts and snowflakes. According to the product description, the color is created with "nano-lithography technology." The molds don't rely on pigments or chemicals to leave the color, meaning you're not adding anything unnatural to your chocolate while still getting a futuristic finish.
Buy these rainbow holographic chocolate molds from Ziliny on Amazon for $8.99.
Finger biscuit patterned chocolate molds from ZINDIACINE
Dainty and with intricate designs, these patterned chocolate molds are the perfect "finger biscuit" size for your next chocolate creations. Use them to create cake decorations or garnishes for a fancy dessert. Each tray comes with 16 molds in two different sizes.
Buy these unique chocolate molds from ZINDIACINE on Amazon for $11.99.
Breakaway bubbles chocolate mold from ionEgg
Make chocolate cheerful with this adorable, bubbly mold that produces an enticingly breakable chocolate bar (bubble wrap, anyone?). BPA-free and dishwasher-safe, this chocolate bar mold creates a bar that is 6 inches by 3 inches. One Amazon reviewer left a glowing review about the quality of the molds and the finished product they enable. "I use these to make my own dark chocolate homemade bars," said the reviewer. "They always produce beautiful looking bars whether I add nuts, fruit, etc."
Buy these bubble chocolate bar molds from ionEgg on Amazon for $7.99.
Small, deep molds for mini-sized bars from YIMINGMOLD
Why buy overpriced gourmet chocolate when you can make your own custom creations at home for a fraction of the price? Bite-sized chocolate bars are easy to make with these mini molds. Each mold has 12 cavities that can be filled with your favorite chocolate recipe and mix-ins, making them perfect for experimenting with new recipes and high-end ingredients for that gourmet feel. The deep size makes them an ideal vessel for chocolate with whole nuts or even strawberry chunks.
Buy these mini-sized deep chocolate molds from YIMINGMOLD on Amazon for $5.99.
Square mold for Dubai chocolate from AIERSA
Dubai chocolate has a hold on today's society, and it's for a good reason. With a buttery pistachio filling surrounded by a thick chocolate shell, this rich chocolate treat went viral at the end of 2023 and hasn't slowed down since. Make your own Dubai chocolate squares with these deep square chocolate molds that are a full inch deep. Each set comes with two molds that have nine cavities each, so chocolate artisans can make 18 chocolates at a time.
Buy the square Dubai chocolate molds from AIERSA on Amazon for $12.99.
Floral-shaped chocolate molds from DD-life
Who says chocolate has to be a rectangle or a square? These floral chocolate molds break the, well...mold with their pretty shapes and unlimited versatility. Create an entire bouquet of homemade chocolate flowers with this 9-piece set. Each mold is less than a half-inch deep and 2.2 inches by 2.2 inches wide, making for a piece of chocolate that is very snackable or ideal for using as a decoration on a cake.
Get the floral chocolate molds from DD-life on Amazon for $9.99.
Gold bar chocolate molds from Rcaauna
Maybe the treasure at the end of the rainbow isn't gold at all. Maybe it's really just chocolate. That can be true when you use these gold bar molds for your next homemade chocolate creations. The molds come in two sizes, so you can craft bars that are large or small. Use an edible, food-safe gold paint to get the shimmering look of a genuine gold bar.
Buy the gold bar chocolate molds from Rcaauna on Amazon for $5.99.