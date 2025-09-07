Gourmet Chocolate That's Way Overpriced

If you want good chocolate, you'll likely have to splash the cash. Although cheap chocolate is everywhere, the premium stuff usually commands a premium price, largely due to brands using high-quality ingredients and sustainable farming practices. Seasonal differences can also affect the price of chocolate, with supply shortfalls as a result of poor harvests having a knock-on impact on cost for the customer. The good news, though, is that paying higher prices for chocolate usually results in a better flavor — but that's not always true, and some companies really push things further than they should. There are plenty of examples out there of gourmet chocolate products that are wildly expensive, and while the chocolatiers who make them try to justify this in various different ways, it's hard to see how it's worth paying full price.

This is particularly the case when super-expensive chocolate just doesn't taste that good. Some of the most famous pricey chocolate products, which can cost thousands of dollars per pound, have been criticized for their underwhelming flavors. When you compare that to candy producers like Lindt, which sells its famously tasty truffles for just over $15 per pound on average, you see just how much these companies are putting cost over function. Let's check out some of the most eye-wateringly expensive items in the chocolate world.