The Genius Ice Cube Tray Hack For Making Mini Chocolate Bars At Home
If you love indulging in sweet treats but also have a hunger for all things creative, you'll love this helpful hack for how to make your own mini chocolate bars from the comfort of your own kitchen. Here's what you need: an ordinary ice-cube tray and some melted chocolate to whip up a batch of delectable, bite-sized chocolate bars, complete with your choice of toppings and mix-ins. Pour the chocolate into the tray and customize each mini bar to your liking, adding toppings such as nuts, sprinkles, dried fruit, or even a dash of sea salt.
Whether you're a fan of classic milk chocolate, indulgent dark chocolate, or velvety smooth white chocolate, this hack can accommodate all your chocolate cravings, making these mini bars perfect for satisfying the need for chocolate in just the right portion size. Pop one in your bag for a midday pick-me-up, or serve them at your next party for a sweet and impressive dessert. Talk about a tasty way to unleash your creativity in the kitchen!
However, the world of chocolate-making is full of nuances and intricacies. Here's everything you need to know to make the perfect batch of mini chocolate bars at home. From the best ingredients to use to the most delicious toppings to add, get ready to unleash your inner chocolatier.
How to make mini chocolate bars
While you could melt down regular chocolate chips and pour them into an ice cube tray, the best results come from using a recipe for homemade chocolate bars. Basic recipes typically call for cacao or cocoa powder, coconut oil for creaminess and texture, and a natural sweetener such as pure maple syrup, honey, or agave. Some recipes also call for cocoa butter or milk powder, but you can tailor the ingredients to your preferences or melt down your favorite chocolate bar if you're looking for mini versions of a larger chocolate bar. Think melted Hershey's chocolate with additional toppings, like M&Ms or marshmallows.
To prepare your mini chocolate bars, start by melting the coconut oil in a bowl, then whisk in the cocoa or cacao powder and your chosen sweetener until the mixture is smooth and glossy. Then, pour the mixture into the ice cube tray and let it chill in the refrigerator until solid. Typically, chocolate takes anywhere between 10 to 20 minutes to harden in the fridge but ultimately depends on the thickness of the chocolate bars. In this case, the thickness of the chocolate corresponds with the depth of your ice cube tray. Chocolate will usually last up to about 18 months in a freezer, meaning you can store your mini chocolate bars there until you've eaten them all. However, when freezing chocolate, avoid moisture exposure at all costs.
Get creative with your custom chocolate bars
The beauty of making chocolate bars at home is the freedom to customize them to your liking. By adding a few additional ingredients and a touch of creativity, you can elevate your mini chocolate bars to new heights. Adding food coloring to your melted chocolate can give the bars an exciting pop of color, and a few drops of an extract, such as peppermint, can transform them into a minty, refreshing treat. Looking for more texture? Stir in a handful of shredded coconut for a delightful crunch.
If you have a sweeter sweet tooth, consider adding some caramel bits, chopped candied nuts, or even your favorite candy into the mix. Swirling in creamy peanut butter before freezing will create a deliciously indulgent blend that will leave your taste buds wondering if you've eaten a cold, creamy Reese's peanut butter cup or a nutritious, homemade snack. For those looking to add some nutrition to their homemade chocolate bars, consider incorporating superfood ingredients such as chia seeds, goji berries, and hemp hearts. These additions will not only enhance the nutritional value of your bars but will also add an exciting texture to your mini desserts.
Ultimately, with this genius ice cube tray hack, making customizable chocolate bars at home has never been easier. Get creative and experiment with different flavors and ingredients to discover your own signature recipes.