10 Trader Joe's Products You Need For The Best Pasta Night

Cooking a delicious, authentic Italian meal can come down to two things: simplicity and quality. However, to make simple ingredients sing, it can take hours of simmering and a hefty amount of prep work. Sometimes, you want to enjoy your pasta night without a full afternoon of prep and laboring over a sauce. Enter Trader Joe's. While the grocer may not scream "authentic Italian," it's a wildly underrated destination for serious pasta night staples.

In addition to its cult-favorite snacks, freezer-aisle finds, and cheap wine, it offers a diverse selection of high-end products to pull off a dinner that feels straight out of Italy, all without sacrificing quality or flavor. Now, while any Italian nonna may frown upon it, the grocer has a wide variety of frozen pasta dinners. Trader Joe's also has a wide range of jarred sauces, bronze-cut pastas, imported cheeses, and premium olive oils. It even rotates in seasonal pasta sauces and pasta types. We picked 10 popular products from the store's wide selection to help you curate an authentically inspired Italian meal on your next pasta night.