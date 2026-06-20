5 Common Problems With KitchenAid Mixers

KitchenAid stand mixers have been an icon of home kitchens for generations, in many cases with the same properly maintained machine functioning for decades. Far from just a baker's best friend, there are many creative uses for a KitchenAid mixer, like shredding meat, whipping mashed potatoes, and more, making it useful for almost anyone. But even a reliable workhorse encounters problems.

The good news is that the most common problems with KitchenAid mixers often have simple solutions. Remember that these machines are built to last, so most strange sounds or behaviors have a fix that the company already incorporated into the design itself.

Consumers have encountered hopping heads, rattling noises, scraping attachments, and beaters that won't spin, yet none of these are necessarily cause to replace your machine. Not even a seemingly unsafe oil leak, which is actually food-safe in case of contact with ingredients. And if a consumer-ready solution doesn't actually solve the problem, you can always take your mixer to an authorized service center or mail it back to KitchenAid for servicing and repair.