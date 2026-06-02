Martha Stewart's Stress-Free Trick For Washing Fragile Dishware

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Champagne flutes, whimsical coupes, and elegant, heirloom china need a little TLC when it comes to washing them by hand. If you happen to drop one into the sink and it hits the metal or enameled surface, the thin and delicate glass could crack or break. However, if you borrow a page from Martha Stewart's playbook, you won't have to worry about this cleaning hazard. Stewart has given us tips to keep stainless steel clean and some of the best gardening tips. That is to say, she knows her stuff. According to the domestic goddess's website, she recommends using a plastic bin for soaking or soaping, citing its "forgiving" nature when you drop a dish in it.

Plastic bins give you a little cushioning for your stemware and other treasured serving pieces. This is because plastic absorbs shock better than metal or ceramic surfaces. Stewart says if you don't have room for this, you can also take a terry towel and line your kitchen sink with it, so when you wash fragile items by hand, they have a little added protection. Additionally, a plastic bin can have other benefits.