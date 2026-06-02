Martha Stewart's Stress-Free Trick For Washing Fragile Dishware
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Champagne flutes, whimsical coupes, and elegant, heirloom china need a little TLC when it comes to washing them by hand. If you happen to drop one into the sink and it hits the metal or enameled surface, the thin and delicate glass could crack or break. However, if you borrow a page from Martha Stewart's playbook, you won't have to worry about this cleaning hazard. Stewart has given us tips to keep stainless steel clean and some of the best gardening tips. That is to say, she knows her stuff. According to the domestic goddess's website, she recommends using a plastic bin for soaking or soaping, citing its "forgiving" nature when you drop a dish in it.
Plastic bins give you a little cushioning for your stemware and other treasured serving pieces. This is because plastic absorbs shock better than metal or ceramic surfaces. Stewart says if you don't have room for this, you can also take a terry towel and line your kitchen sink with it, so when you wash fragile items by hand, they have a little added protection. Additionally, a plastic bin can have other benefits.
It won't break the bank
Adding a Martha Stewart-style plastic dish bin is one of the best kitchen cleaning and organization products you can add to your essential kitchen tools. It will allow you to keep glassware separate from pots and pans. It also cuts down on using too much water. While hand washing is essential for items that can easily break, this method can increase water usage 2-3 times more than using a dishwasher. Using a plastic wash bin allows you to place it on the counter so you can scrub the items in the bin and then rinse them in the sink.
This addition to your kitchen that will reduce breakage and help conserve water won't break the bank either. Do a quick search on Amazon, and you can find one with a draining plug that is collapsible, portable, and foldable for easy storage for under $14. Or if you don't care about space or all of the bells and whistles, you can get a basic kitchen wash bin for just over $10.