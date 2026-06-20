The Costco Kirkland Dried Fruit Shoppers Love To Snack On

Costco customers praise these Kirkland Signature mangoes for their rich flavor, chewy texture, and versatility, with one reviewer sharing how they cut the mango into strips to toss into salads and stir-fries. While many shoppers like to enjoy them right out of the bag, dried mango can be incorporated into many sweet or savory dishes. It can be chopped and is a dried fruit that can be added to granola or even mixed into a salsa.

There are easy, surefire ways to rehydrate dried fruit, meaning this mango can be more than a tasty fruit jerky. Once rehydrated, the mango can be used in a plethora of ways; one shopper shared that they like to use the rehydrated mango in oatmeal or soup.

The Kirkland Signature Dried Mangoes are also a bargain, and it's no wonder the dried mangoes are one of Costco's top-ranked affordable snacks. A 35-ounce bag of the sweetened variety costs just $11.99. For those looking to avoid added sugars or in search of more mango, a 2.5-pound bag of the unsweetened and organic variety is also available for about ten dollars more.