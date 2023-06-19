The Surefire Ways To Rehydrate Pretty Much Any Dried Food

Cold soaking requires the least effort of all three methods: pour enough water into a container with the dehydrated items and let it sit. You can do just that for breakfast with these different overnight oats recipes. Or if you're making camp, you could set your meal to soak in the morning, leaving the container in a safe spot while you go about your activities. When you return, the food will be well-hydrated for you to enjoy.

Simmering dehydrated food in water will yield the best flavor if you're more of a gourmand on the trail. This also works best if you have separate dry ingredients. Some folks like to have a mix-and-match setup for their meals with different seasonings, vegetables, proteins, and starch. Simmering allows the flavors to harmoniously meld together when you combine different ingredients. The downside is that the longer cooking time will use up more fuel.

The quickest method to serve warm food on the trail is to boil the dehydrated food in water. Combine the ingredients and boil them for 5-10 minutes. Turn off the flame to let the ingredients soak for another 5-10 minutes before mixing it all and digging in. This uses less fuel than the simmering method and still gives you a hot meal at the end of a long hike.