America's Favorite Fast Food Chain In 2026 Is A Tried-And-True Classic

Trends and diets come and go, and through it all, fast food has remained a staple of the American diet. It's so craveably delicious that fast food is a global phenomenon, with both American-born chains and international originals that, in some cases, also stake a foothold in the US. But the data suggests that Americans' favorite is McDonald's.

YouGov used its proprietary QSR CategoryView data to survey the fast food landscape. 40,000 domestic diners, taking into account ages, genders, and regularity of visits, were polled across a number of categories. And when asked which chain they would consider eating at, most picked the Golden Arches.

Men had a stronger preference for McDonald's, though it was also the top choice for women. Broken down by age, McDonald's was also number one for consumers 18-29, 30-44, and 45-64 — and number two for 65+, less than 1 point behind Wendy's. A deeper dive into the data reveals that this dominance is likely due to just one iconic menu item.