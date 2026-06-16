America's Favorite Fast Food Chain In 2026 Is A Tried-And-True Classic
Trends and diets come and go, and through it all, fast food has remained a staple of the American diet. It's so craveably delicious that fast food is a global phenomenon, with both American-born chains and international originals that, in some cases, also stake a foothold in the US. But the data suggests that Americans' favorite is McDonald's.
YouGov used its proprietary QSR CategoryView data to survey the fast food landscape. 40,000 domestic diners, taking into account ages, genders, and regularity of visits, were polled across a number of categories. And when asked which chain they would consider eating at, most picked the Golden Arches.
Men had a stronger preference for McDonald's, though it was also the top choice for women. Broken down by age, McDonald's was also number one for consumers 18-29, 30-44, and 45-64 — and number two for 65+, less than 1 point behind Wendy's. A deeper dive into the data reveals that this dominance is likely due to just one iconic menu item.
The Golden Arches' golden goose
According to YouGov's data on customer preferences, McDonald's ranks 5th in burgers and did not make America's top 5 for chicken. These are more competitive categories across the board, but McDonald's cleared the field on French fries with a 30+ point lead over the 2nd-place Five Guys. This data makes sense, given that French fries are McDonald's single best-selling item ever.
But why do McDonald's French fries taste so good? The answer lies with the company's potato processors, who pre-cook the fries in oil infused with beef flavoring for an extra punch of savoriness. At this processing stage, a pinch of dextrose is also added, for a hint of complementary sweetness and more even browning when fried at the restaurant.
The secret to their flavor may be simple, but McDonald's French fries have more ingredients than you probably realize. In addition to the aforementioned ingredients and obvious ones like salt and potatoes, there are several additives with perhaps off-puttingly complex names. But each one serves a purpose for making the fries exactly as perfect as they are, and more importantly, each one is commonly understood to be safe to eat.