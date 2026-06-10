12 Trader Joe's Products To Look For In June 2026
As Trader Joe's fans know, it's important to keep up on all the new and returning items so that you don't miss out on delicious snacks and fun products. The fact that TJ's is constantly adding new items to its shelves is one of the best parts about shopping there — it's always exciting to see something new that you instantly want to add to your cart. But it's also easy to miss something as it comes out, since there are new products releasing so often. So, to help you out, we've compiled this list of the best products to look out for this June.
The list contains brand-new items that have just hit the shelves, as well as limited-time items that won't be around forever, so you'll want to grab them sooner rather than later. There's tasty new snacks, convenient ingredients to make cooking easier, and new desserts that will catch the attention of sweet treat lovers. Read on to see what to expect from the Trader Joe's selection this June.
Seasoned and Shredded Rotisserie Chicken
As fans are well aware, the rotisserie chicken is one thing that Trader Joe's has been missing. It's one of the key products that just about every other grocery store carries that TJ's doesn't — until now. While this may not be a whole rotisserie chicken, Trader Joe's new seasoned and shredded rotisserie chicken is a much-welcomed new product that is just what TJ's shoppers need to make their meals (and meal prep) easier. It's seasoned with garlic, onion, and chicken broth, so there's plenty of flavor there. Each container has a pound of rotisserie chicken (about five servings) and costs $8.99. To get you started, check out our guide on 21 great dishes to make with rotisserie chicken.
Dark Chocolate Mango & Passion Fruit Creme Thin Cups
Next up, we have a limited-time sweet treat: the dark chocolate mango and passion fruit creme thin cups. If you've ever wished that there was a fruity version of a Reese's Peanut Butter Cup, then this is the dessert for you. Each chocolate cup is sweet, tart, and chocolate-y all at once. The cups are on the smaller size, so they're perfect for when you just need something small to satisfy your sweet craving (or, if you want a bigger dessert, you can have a handful). The bag comes with seven servings (which is six pieces) and is priced at $4.29.
Sparkling Lemonade
Lemonade is already one of the most summery drinks out there — and this sparkling lemonade, which is a limited-time item, takes it to the next level. This beverage is as refreshing as a seltzer but with all of the sweetness and tastiness of classic lemonade. What's not to love? Grab a four-pack box of sparkling lemonade from TJ's for $3.99 and pop them straight into your fridge, as these are best served chilled. And to turn this into a boozy treat, you can add vodka, as we do for our sparkling cucumber lemonade.
Verdant Veggie Variety
If you're someone who always has a bag of frozen vegetables stocked, then you'll be delighted to know that Trader Joe's has a new frozen veggie blend: the verdant veggie variety. This mix contains peas, kohlrabi, green beans, yellow beans, sugar snap peas, and yellow carrots, seasoned with onion, garlic, salt, fennel, and turmeric. Pair these veggies with your favorite protein, as well as a tasty carb, and you're all set for dinner. Plus, it's super cheap — it costs just $1.99 for a 16-ounce bag.
Mandu Korean Kimchi Potstickers
Trader Joe's has added a new option to its selection of potstickers: the Mandu Korean kimchi potstickers, which cost $3.49 for a 16-ounce bag. As we explain in our ultimate guide to dumplings, the Korean version is called mandu and, just like other types of dumplings, is usually stuffed with meat and veggies. But another common filling of mandu is kimchi, which you'll find in the TJ's version. These envelope-shaped mandu from TJ's contain glass noodles, onion, radish, and cabbage, as well as spicy kimchi.
Sweet & Sour Gummy Worm Candies
Sweet and sour gummy worms are a fantastic candy choice for anyone who loves a combination of sweet and tart — and, if this describes you, then you need to know that you can buy a bag of these at TJ's now. But this version is different from a typical bag of sweet and sour gummy worms. For one, there's no sugar in these candies. Instead, they're sweetened with a mix of allulose, organic erythritol, and monk fruit extract. Secondly, a serving contains a whopping 14 grams of fiber (that's almost as much as a cup of fiber-rich black beans, which have 15 grams). So, if you want a sweet treat that isn't loaded with sugar and will give you an extra burst of fiber, grab a bag of these candies for $3.99 at TJ's.
Two Potato Hash
If you love making a breakfast hash for your morning meal, then you need to buy this pre-prepared container of two potato hash from Trader Joe's for $4.99. It's a limited-time product that's only available during late spring and summer, so you'll want to take advantage of this delicious blend while you can. It contains sweet potatoes and Yukon potatoes, as well as red bell peppers, green bell peppers, red onion, and yellow onions — all of which are diced up and ready to go. Add a protein and/or fried eggs, and you have a hearty, delicious, and savory breakfast.
Strawberry & Corn Flake Muffin & Loaf Cake Mix
Trader Joe's has added a new baking mix to its selection: the strawberry and corn flake muffin and loaf cake mix. This limited-time item makes a strawberry-flavored batter (with a beautiful pink hue), with pieces of sweetened, dried strawberries and crunchy corn flakes. To make this mix into muffins or a loaf cake, all you need to do is combine it with eggs, milk, and oil. It's perfect for when you want a treat that's a bit more unique — but still super yummy, of course. Buy a box for $4.49.
Shrimp Chips Garlic
Shrimp chips are a popular Asian snack, typically made with ground shrimp, a starch, and seasonings. You can definitely find that at local Asian markets and, now, at Trader Joe's too — a 3.5-ounce bag is priced at $3.99. The TJ's version has a mild shrimp flavor, with plenty of focus on the garlicky and savory aspects. They're also crunchy and airy, so they'll definitely make for a satisfying snack.
Taco Seasoned Gouda Cheese
Next up, we have another limited-time product: the taco seasoned gouda cheese. This gouda is taco-inspired and features jalapeño powder, dried bell pepper, cumin seeds, garlic, onion, and oregano. You can expect it to taste similar to taco seasoning mixed with a classic, nutty Gouda. Grab a block of this taco-seasoned cheese and use it for nachos, to make a taco-infused queso dip, or, of course, in your favorite tacos. It's priced at $12.49 per pound.
Uncured Bacon Bits
There are so many recipes out there that can be made better with bacon bits, and now you can buy ready-to-go, uncured bacon bits at Trader Joe's to make it even easier to add bacon to any dish, whenever you please. These bacon bits have a rich and smoky flavor, so they'll add plenty of deliciousness to your favorite dishes — try adding them to something like mac and cheese or making our baked cheese and bacon jam bites. This bacon is uncured, so there have been no nitrates or nitrites added. It costs $3.29 for a 3-ounce bag.
Italian Pistachio Gelato Style Frozen Dessert
Lastly, we have one more new product that sweet treat lovers will want to know about: Italian pistachio gelato style frozen dessert. This pistachio gelato was previously featured in TJ's Pistachio & Fior di Latte Gelato, so if the pistachio part was your favorite part of that dessert, then you need to buy a tub of this — for $3.99, you get a 16-ounce container of pure pistachio gelato frozen dessert. It's super nutty in flavor and super creamy in texture, making it one delectable dessert.