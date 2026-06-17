The Most Iconic 100-Year-Old Restaurants Across America
You may be surprised to learn that despite the relatively young age of the United States as a nation, this country is home to many eateries that have stood the test of time and then some. From Colonial-era taverns to Old West stagecoach stops, an adventurous diner can find age-old restaurants in every state from coast to coast, many of which have stayed in operation for at least a century, and even a few that predate the nation's founding.
In these modern times, it's rare that restaurants remain in business for 10 years, let alone 100 or more. These spots serve not only as vibrant historical landmarks, but relevant businesses, still thriving and feeding their communities across generations. Take a journey across the U.S. and nourish yourself with good food and timeless history by learning about these iconic institutions. This is by no means a complete list, but these 22 restaurants are among the most fascinating and unique eating destinations, still with us over 100 years after they first opened their doors.
White Horse Tavern — Newport, Rhode Island
Founded in 1673, the White Horse Tavern is considered the United States' oldest still-operating restaurant, predating the formation of the United States by over a century. This historic locale has been through it all, from acting as the colony's political meeting hub to becoming a makeshift barracks for mercenaries during the Revolutionary War.
Not content to rest on its history, the modern-day White Horse Tavern is consistently lauded for its wine program, including three straight years landing on Wine Spectator's Best of Award of Excellence. The refined cuisine focuses on local New England produce, meat, and seafood.
whitehorsenewport.com
26 Marlborough St, Newport, RI 02840
(401) 849-3600
Union Oyster House — Boston, Massachusetts
American historical sites are everywhere along the streets of Boston. Perhaps none are as emblematic of the city's history and culture than the Union Oyster House, which has been serving food and drink continuously since 1826. Today's menu isn't far removed from the eatery's 19th century roots — oysters, clams, scallops, and other seafood like lobster make up the bulk of its offerings.
Among the luminaries who've frequented this spot over the past few centuries are iconic American political figures like Daniel Webster and John F. Kennedy, whose favorite booth in the restaurant now carries his name in dedication.
unionoysterhouse.com
41 Union St, Boston, MA 02108
(617) 227-2750
Katz's Delicatessen — New York, New York
New York City's famed Katz's Delicatessen may be best known as the setting for a classic scene from "When Harry Met Sally", but it's not just a destination for movie lovers. The deli has been a Lower East Side staple since 1888. Over two centuries later, it's not just still hanging around, but thriving.
Tourists and locals alike line up to enjoy the eatery's Jewish specialties, particularly the corned beef and pastrami that are naturally cured for up to 30 days using no shortcuts. Katz's recently reopened a dining area that had been used for storage since 1949, to accommodate its hosts of hungry fans.
katzsdelicatessen.com
205 East Houston St, New York City, NY 10002
(212) 254-2246
Keens Steakhouse — New York, New York
With its dark, luxurious ambience and dim golden glow, Keens Steakhouse has an atmosphere that transports you to another time. Before it was a restaurant, it was a pipe club. Today, thousands of old pipes appear as decor throughout the restaurant, including some on display that belonged to Keens' famous patrons, including Babe Ruth and Albert Einstein.
Dry-aged meat is the main event here, but unlike your typical steakhouse, the big draw at Keens is mutton. Intense and gamey, this thick chop has been a menu staple since the restaurant's inception in 1885, and diners still can't get enough. According to one Reddit commenter, "whatever you want out of a nyc steakhouse, Keen's will deliver and more with their muttons."
keens.com
72 W 36th St, New York, NY 10018
(212) 947-3636
Ralph's — Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Francesco Dispigno opened Ralph's in Philadelphia in 1900 and named it after his son, who eventually took over running the restaurant, which was then passed on to his kids and grandkids. It's considered the oldest running Italian restaurant in the United States, with a menu of classic Italian-American pastas and award-winning meatballs.
Music superstars spanning the ages, from Frank Sinatra to Taylor Swift, have all enjoyed a comforting meal at Ralph's, as well as presidents Teddy Roosevelt and Joe Biden. Throughout the eras, the restaurant has maintained its old-school charm.
ralphsrestaurant.com
760 S. 9th St, Philadelphia, PA 19147
(215) 627-6011
Old Ebbitt Grill — Washington, D.C.
Originally a boarding house, the Old Ebbitt Grill quickly turned into a magnet for D.C.'s most prominent and powerful when it became the city's first saloon in 1856. The spot has been host to its fair share of presidents over the years, in addition to locals and tourists. "The bartenders are excellent, the food is solid, and the atmosphere is the best part," as one Reddit commenter says.
While the location and ownership have changed over the last century and a half, the establishment still carries a Victorian vibe and an old-fashioned appeal. Patrons can enjoy Champagne, caviar, and an extravagant raw bar selection while they broker political deals.
ebbitt.com
675 15th Street NW, Washington, DC 20005
(202) 347-4800
Jones Bar-B-Q Diner — Marianna, Arkansas
The oldest operating Black-owned restaurant in the U.S., this bare-bones eatery has been in the Jones family for three generations, and by all accounts, hasn't changed much. That seems to be working for them, as Jones has racked up plenty of accolades, including a James Beard award in 2012, over a century after the business began.
The offerings here are simple and streamlined: Slow-cooked pork, served by the pound or in sandwich form, coleslaw, and secret recipe barbecue sauce, which one customer on Reddit says is "to die for." That's it. Once the pork runs out, Jones closes for the day. If you're making a trip to Marianna, try to get there on the early side.
facebook.com/JonesBarBQDiner
219 W Louisiana St, Marianna, AR 72360
(870) 295-3807
Columbia — Ybor City, Tampa, Florida
Florida's oldest operating restaurant, Columbia was founded in 1905 by Casimiro Hernandez, a Spaniard by birth and American immigrant by way of Cuba. The menu celebrates Spanish and Cuban food, and business has blossomed so much over the last century that the original location is now considered the largest Spanish restaurant, not just in the U.S., but in the world, taking up an entire city block.
There are now six other locations across the state, and Hernandez's descendants continue to run the business. The original restaurant also features live music and flamenco shows.
columbiarestaurant.com
2117 E. 7th Ave, Tampa, FL 33605
(813) 248-4961
Antoine's — New Orleans, Louisiana
For five generations, the family of founder Antoine Alciatore's has been running his namesake restaurant, through nearly two centuries of tumultuous New Orleans history, from 1840 to today. Antoine's son, Jules, trained to cook in France before taking over the kitchen after his father's passing, where he invented the recipe for Oysters Rockefeller.
Those oysters still grace the menu, along with a collection of sophisticated dishes that blend classical French cooking with Creole flair. Located in the city's French Quarter, Antoine's is truly an embodiment of the history that makes New Orleans such a special place.
antoines.com
713 Saint Louis St, New Orleans, LA 70130
(504) 581-4422
Commander's Palace — New Orleans, Louisiana
You can't miss the vibrant turquoise exterior of Commander's Palace restaurant, a New Orleans icon. Superstar chefs like Emeril Lagasse, Paul Prudhomme, and David Kinch all took their turns cooking here. Today, the first woman to run this legendary kitchen is Louisiana native Meg Bickford, who deftly balances tradition with innovation, keeping the restaurant relevant even after over a century of culinary history.
Commander's Palace opened in 1880, and hit its stride when Ella Brennan and her family took the reins in 1974. The James Beard Lifetime Achievement Award winner, known as "Miss Ella," steered the restaurant into the modern era without sacrificing its essential spirit, becoming a culinary legend in the process. Her legacy lives on there today.
commanderspalace.com
1403 Washington Ave, New Orleans, LA 70130
(504) 899-8221
The Bright Star — Bessemer, Alabama
The oldest restaurant in the state of Alabama, the Bright Star has been in business since 1907. Since then, it's moved and expanded multiple times to keep up with demand, and is still going strong. The unique menu is a combination of Greek and Southern cuisine.
There's also a major focus on snapper, which is the Bright Star's seafood speciality. The fish is prepared in a multitude of ways — blackened, fried, stuffed, you name it. The restaurant's changed hands a few times in the last century, but has always stayed within the same family.
sites.gofisherman.com/brightstarrestaurant
304 19th St North, Bessemer AL 35020
(205) 424-9444
Cattlemen's Steakhouse — Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
It began in 1910 as Cattlemen's Café, a stop for cowboys on their journeys moving herds across the country. Over a hundred years later, it's one of the nation's most esteemed and historic steakhouses.
As legend has it, this Steak House Hall of Fame inductee changed ownership once in 1945 over a single dice roll, and that gamble seems to have paid off considering the restaurant's continued success. Chicken-fried steak is the specialty here, which also happens to be Oklahoma's official state meal.
cattlemensrestaurant.com
1309 S. Agnew Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73108
(405) 236-0416
Cozy Inn — Janesville, Wisconsin
The bright red vertical neon sign outside is impossible to miss — a vibrant invitation to the Cozy Inn and one of its specialties, and a dish with a mysterious, contentious history: Chop suey. It's now the oldest running Chinese restaurant in all of the United States, having first opened its doors in 1922.
Besides chop suey, the restaurant is famous for its painstakingly crafted hand-made egg rolls. "I still dream of those egg rolls and General Tso's Chicken. And the staff, incredibly friendly and welcoming," says one Reddit commenter. It's changed hands from one family to another over the years, and the current owner of Cozy Inn, Tom Fong, has another interesting tie to history: His father was a survivor of the sinking of the Titanic.
facebook.com/CozyInnRestaurant
214 W Milwaukee St, Janesville, WI 53548
(608) 752-4597
The Log Inn — Haubstadt, Indiana
Originally a bustling stagecoach stop when it was built in 1825, the Log Inn is considered the oldest restaurant in Indiana. Aside from that distinction, its other claim to fame is that it was once patronized by Abraham Lincoln as he campaigned for Henry Clay's presidential run.
Over the centuries it's been a tavern, general store, and dance hall. The Log Inn is now known for its homestyle comfort food, including fried chicken and fresh-baked pies.
theloginn.net
12491 County Rd 200 E, Haubstadt, IN 47639
(812) 867-3216
The Berghoff — Chicago, Illinois
German immigrant Herman Berghoff began as a beer brewer, and eventually opened a brick-and-mortar place to serve that beer. Thus, the Berghoff was born in Chicago in 1898. With the onset of Prohibition in the United States, he deftly pivoted, brewing non-alcoholic beverages and putting the focus more on food.
The Berghoff's menu still carries that Germanic heritage, with sausages and schnitzels galore, along with more midwestern-inspired American cuisine. Herman's great-grandson Peter Berghoff now runs the show, overseeing both the restaurant and brewery operations.
theberghoff.com
17 W Adams St, Chicago, IL 60603
(312) 427-3170
Hays House — Council Grove, Kansas
The Santa Fe trail, a historic route that took travelers to and from Missouri and New Mexico by way of Kansas, historically had many stops for wagon trains to rest and refuel. One of those was Hays House, which served as a multi-functional hub since it was established in 1857 by Seth Hays, great-grandson of Daniel Boone.
While it no longer serves as a post office, a theater, a chapel, or a barber shop, it's still a lively bar and restaurant. The menu is full of hearty fare, from Tex-Mex to Italian to burgers and chicken-fried steak.
hayshouse.com
112 West Main Street, Council Grove, KS 66846
(620) 767-5911
Tadich Grill — San Francisco, California
This seafood-centric San Francisco spot is California's oldest operating restaurant, and while it's got an old-fashioned vibe, it buzzes with plenty of energy. Established in 1849, fitting for the city of the Forty-Niners, it's technically older than the state itself.
Featuring old-school dishes like Oysters Rockefeller and Crab Louie Salad, the menu is true to its traditional roots. You won't find any avant-garde culinary innovation here, but everything is done to perfection, and the seafood is always freshly caught.
tadichgrillsf.com
240 California St, San Francisco, CA 94111
(415) 391-1849
Musso & Frank Grill — Hollywood, California
If you've ever wanted to feel like Marilyn Monroe or Frank Sinatra (whose favorite booth is now named after him), Musso & Frank Grill in Los Angeles is the place to go. Leather and mahogany decor, servers in crisp red waistcoats and bow ties, and the constant clinking of martini glasses are all part of this restaurant's classic Hollywood glamor.
The original owners, Frank Toulet and Joseph Musso, started the grill in 1919 and then sold it in 1927 to the family who've held the reins ever since. Four generations later, celebrities still flock to this institution, its old school Italian-influenced steak house menu, and its Wine Spectator award-winning beverage selection.
mussoandfrank.com
6667 Hollywood Blvd, Hollywood, CA 90028
(323) 467-7788
El Charro Café — Tucson, Arizona
El Charro has been in the same family's hands since it was started by Monica Flin in 1922, who acted as owner and sole employee. She is often credited with inventing the chimichanga — essentially a deep-fried burrito, and one of the state's most iconic foods.
The restaurant now has five locations in Tucson, which are run by Monica's great grand-niece, Carlotta Flores. From its humble roots as a one-woman business, it's blossomed into a critically-acclaimed celebration of Sonoran and Southwestern cuisines.
elcharrocafe.com
311 N Court Ave, Tucson, AZ 85701
(520) 622-1922
Huber's — Portland, Oregon
Originally known as the Bureau Saloon when it was established in 1879, bartender Frank Huber and chef Louie Wei Fung ran this Portland spot that was eventually renamed Huber's Cafe. It's remained in the hands of both men's families throughout the generations, and is now owned by the fourth generation of the Louie family.
Huber's is most famous for two things on its menu: Turkey and Spanish coffee. Turkey was Chef Louie's specialty, and has been a mainstay of the restaurant ever since. The Spanish coffees are a more modern addition, but no less of a draw — servers put on a show mixing these drinks tableside, complete with a fiery blaze that heats the glass.
hubers.com
411 SW 3rd Ave, Portland, OR 97204
(503) 228-5686
Maneki — Seattle, Washington
The first sushi bar in Seattle, Maneki also holds the distinction of being the oldest operating Japanese restaurant in the city, and possibly the entire country. Opened in 1904, the original location tragically became a target for vandals when so many Japanese Americans were forced into internment camps during World War II, but returning owners the Sato family reopened Maneki in a new spot which is still thriving today.
The restaurant is now owned by a nonprofit preservation organization, with the day-to-day operations helmed by Jean Nakayama. The intrepid and resilient restauranteur successfully shepherded the business through the Covid era, keeping this piece of history alive for a new generation. On Reddit, one poster credits Maneki with "the best Japanese food I've had in the United States," and another agrees, saying "the fish is cut immaculately, the service is 11."
manekiseattle.com
304 6th Ave S, Seattle, WA 98104
(503) 662-2814
Buckhorn Exchange — Denver, Colorado
While there are plenty of Old West-themed restaurants around, Buckhorn Exchange in Denver offers the real thing. Founder Henry Zietz, a rider with Buffalo Bill and friend of Chief Sitting Bull, opened the saloon in 1893. Frequented by railroad workers, miners, and cowboys, it eventually became a stop for presidents and movie stars.
The walls are covered with hunting trophies, guns, and other artifacts and memorabilia, making the Buckhorn Exchange something of an Old West museum. The menu matches the decor, with a focus on game meat like elk, quail, and bison, along with Rocky Mountain oysters, a somewhat infamous dish made from the testicles of castrated bulls.
buckhorn.com
1000 Osage St, Denver, CO 80204
(303) 534-9505