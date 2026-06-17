The Most Iconic 100-Year-Old Restaurants Across America

You may be surprised to learn that despite the relatively young age of the United States as a nation, this country is home to many eateries that have stood the test of time and then some. From Colonial-era taverns to Old West stagecoach stops, an adventurous diner can find age-old restaurants in every state from coast to coast, many of which have stayed in operation for at least a century, and even a few that predate the nation's founding.

In these modern times, it's rare that restaurants remain in business for 10 years, let alone 100 or more. These spots serve not only as vibrant historical landmarks, but relevant businesses, still thriving and feeding their communities across generations. Take a journey across the U.S. and nourish yourself with good food and timeless history by learning about these iconic institutions. This is by no means a complete list, but these 22 restaurants are among the most fascinating and unique eating destinations, still with us over 100 years after they first opened their doors.