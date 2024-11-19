The Oldest Restaurant In America Is A True Historic Landmark

Relative to most of the world, America feels like a pretty new country. It's easy to think that there are not many centuries-old buildings here and certainly no old restaurants. But, while the first modern restaurant is in Europe, the U.S. does have one on the list of the oldest restaurants in the world that was established long ago in the late 1600s – The White Horse Tavern in Newport, Rhode Island.

Originally constructed as a home in 1652 for the judge and book collector Francis Brinley, it was converted to a tavern in 1673 by William Mayes, Sr., who purchased it from Brinley. The building was used as a meeting hall for the Colony's governing bodies. Mayes' son — a retired pirate — William Mayes, Jr., settled down and took over the tavern in 1702, where he acquired a license to sell alcohol. For the next two centuries (apart from 3 years when the British took over and the Mayes did not wish to be under the same roof as the British), the tavern remained in the family.