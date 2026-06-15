6 Of The Best-Selling Cutting Boards On Amazon Under $20
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Home chefs understand the importance of a quality cutting board. Whether it's for chopping veggies, slicing bread, or tenderizing steaks, a sturdy cutting board is one of the hardest-working tools in the kitchen and can make meal prep easier, safer, and more efficient. If it's time to replace your cutting board, Amazon offers a variety of best-selling options available for less than $20 that would work well in any kitchen.
Whether you prefer a rustic look or something more modern, a cutting board can be more than useful; it can be beautiful, too. A nice cutting board adds to the character of a kitchen and can even be incorporated into your decor. When taken care of properly, a quality board can last for years, making it a worthy investment for anyone who likes to cook.
The cutting boards featured here were chosen for their high reviews, functionality, good looks, and affordability. You'll find a variety of materials, from titanium to bamboo, to accommodate different tastes and needs. There are also several sizes included, so whether you have cramped counters or tons of space, you will find one that works for you.
Titanium Cutting Board
This titanium cutting board is sleek, modern, and easy to clean. At 13.5 inches by 9 inches, it provides plenty of space for cutting while still being a convenient size to store. It's also dishwasher-safe, but if you don't have a dishwasher, this metal is hygienic and easy to clean.
Buy the Titanium Cutting Board for $17.99 on Amazon.
Set of 3 BPA-Free Plastic Cutting Boards
When it comes to plastic and food prep, we know that we should avoid BPA. This set of BPA-free cutting boards comes in a set of three useful sizes so you can avoid cross-contamination by using a different board for raw meat and fruits or veggies. It also comes in several aesthetically pleasing color choices to match any kitchen, from retro orange and green to pale pinks.
Purchase this set of BPA-Free Plastic Cutting Boards for $9.99 on Amazon.
Set of 3 Bamboo Cutting Boards
Bamboo is a popular material for cutting boards, and this pretty set is well-reviewed and comes in a set of three different-sized boards. These boards are pre-oiled, organic, have juice grooves, and are safe to use with your best knives. One reviewer said, "The three sizes are very practical, and the price makes this set an excellent value."
Buy the set of three Bamboo Cutting Boards on Amazon for $9.98.
Set of 5 Flexible, Non-Slip Cutting Boards
Short on storage space? Grab this set of five inexpensive and easy-to-store cutting board mats that come in a variety of colors ranging from neutral greys to vibrant greens. With 15 inches by 12 inches of surface area, they provide plenty of room for cutting. Non-slip and dishwasher-safe, these mats are BPA-free and will lie nice and flat in any drawer or cabinet.
Purchase this set of Non-Slip Cutting Boards on Amazon for $12.99.
Epicurean Kitchen Series Cutting Board
The 8-by-6 inch Epicurean cutting board saves on space while adding a trusted name-brand board to your kitchen counter. This dishwasher-safe board is made in the USA, will be good to your knives, and has the added bonus of being safe to use at up to 350 degrees, should you need to set something hot on it.
Buy the Epicurean Kitchen Series Cutting Board for $15.99 on Amazon.
Acacia Wooden Cutting Board
Sometimes we need items that can do double duty. This multi-purpose board is unique, will look pretty in your kitchen, and can work as a charcuterie or pizza board when it's not being used for cutting. While you wouldn't want to put this in the dishwasher, this acacia board has a handle to make it easy to move around and can even be hung on your wall when not in use. If you decide to purchase a wood board, be sure you know how to properly store your wooden cutting board to preserve its longevity.
Purchase the round Acacia Wooden Cutting Board for $17.99 on Amazon.