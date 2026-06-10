7 Whole Foods Products To Look For In June 2026
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It might not be summer on the calendar yet, but many places across the country are already feeling the heat. With that, a lot of grocery stores are releasing new items to help you quench your thirst and stay cool while celebrating the flavors of the season. Whole Foods Market is among them, offering some new private label products in June 2026.
More specifically, Whole Foods has launched several new items across a handful of its grocery categories, including meats, snacks, desserts, and beverages. One thing to know about 365 by Whole Foods products is that the company always puts freshness at the forefront while following strict ingredient guidelines. The products are deliberately chosen and priced for affordability, too. Because of that, you can feel confident that your purchases are healthy and sustainable.
As you shop for the products in the list below, don't forget to take advantage of Amazon Prime discounts, such as free delivery or pickup and 10% off storewide by scanning your groceries with the store or Amazon app. Forgetting these deals is one of the mistakes to always avoid when shopping at Whole Foods. Also, keep in mind that provided prices and availability can vary depending on location.
365 by Whole Foods Market chicken sausage
If you're looking to spice things up for lunch or dinner, grab one of these 10-ounce packages of 365 by Whole Foods Market chicken sausage. It's available in Cajun style and bell peppers and onion flavors, each containing four sausages. Smoking these on the grill is a great way to upgrade this store-bought chicken sausage, making it perfect for a summer cookout menu.
The 365 by Whole Foods Market Cajun style chicken sausage is $4.99 on Amazon and at your local Whole Foods. You can also get the bell peppers and onion flavor on Amazon and at Whole Foods for the same price.
365 by Whole Foods Market blueberry lemon cluster
For a snack that's both sweet and salty, look for this 365 by Whole Foods Market blueberry lemon cluster. The mix of waffle cone pieces, pretzels, freeze-dried blueberry powder, and freeze-dried lemon make it great for a summer road trip. Don't wait to grab a bag, though, because these are only available for a limited time.
Each 5.5-ounce 365 by Whole Foods Market blueberry lemon cluster bag is available to order online for $4.99.
Whole Foods Market mango passionfruit lemonade
Mango passionfruit has turned from a summer seasonal trend to a delightful year-round pairing, and Whole Foods has added its own lemonade twist with this 16-ounce bottled product. It's a refreshingly sweet and slightly tart combo made with organic lemon and passion fruit juices, mango purée, and cane sugar.
You can order the Whole Foods Market mango passionfruit lemonade for delivery or pickup for around $5.
365 by Whole Foods Market Summer Berry Pie trail mix
Another great option for a summer road trip or even a mid-day snack is this 365 by Whole Foods Market Summer Berry Pie trail mix. In each 8-ounce bag, you get a sweet and salty combination of roasted almonds and cashews, miniature shortbread cookies, raspberry yogurt-coated raisins, and sweetened dried blueberries, cherries, and cranberries.
The 365 by Whole Foods Market Summer Berry Pie trail mix is on Amazon for $5.99.
Whole Foods Market milk chocolate bars
If you're picky about your chocolate and can't resist confections with quality ingredients, you can't go wrong with one of the new Whole Foods Market milk chocolate bars. They feature 30% cocoa and come in four flavors: brownie and berries, caramel cinema, campfire s'mores, and toffee pecan pretzel.
On the Whole Foods site, toffee pecan pretzel Belgian milk chocolate bar is $5.49, and the brownie and berries flavor is the same price. Daily Meal couldn't find the other two flavors nearby, so be on the lookout for those as you shop.
365 by Whole Foods Market organic mango passionfruit juice
For a beverage option with the sweetness of mango passionfruit without the lemon in the aforementioned product, you can grab a bottle of 365 by Whole Foods Market organic mango passionfruit juice. It's made with organic apple juice that's flavored to taste like mango passionfruit using three juices from concentrate and other natural flavors. The best part, though, is that there's 64% less sugar than comparable products, so you won't feel so guilty adding it to your chili mango cocktail on a hot summer day.
Grab a 64-ounce bottle of 365 by Whole Foods Market organic mango passionfruit juice on Amazon for $4.29 or on the Whole Foods site for $4.59.
Whole Foods Market Red White & Blue tart
When you're strapped for time, there's no need to make a flag pie or similar dessert for a summer gathering. Whole Foods has you covered with its red, white, and blue tart. Featuring blueberries and strawberries with a pastry cream layer in a beautiful crust, this patriotic-patterned tart may not be available right now but is expected to show up in the bakery around the end of June, as the Fourth of July approaches.
The Whole Foods Market Red White & Blue tart is priced around $26 at your local Whole Foods.