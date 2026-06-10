7 Whole Foods Products To Look For In June 2026

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It might not be summer on the calendar yet, but many places across the country are already feeling the heat. With that, a lot of grocery stores are releasing new items to help you quench your thirst and stay cool while celebrating the flavors of the season. Whole Foods Market is among them, offering some new private label products in June 2026.

More specifically, Whole Foods has launched several new items across a handful of its grocery categories, including meats, snacks, desserts, and beverages. One thing to know about 365 by Whole Foods products is that the company always puts freshness at the forefront while following strict ingredient guidelines. The products are deliberately chosen and priced for affordability, too. Because of that, you can feel confident that your purchases are healthy and sustainable.

As you shop for the products in the list below, don't forget to take advantage of Amazon Prime discounts, such as free delivery or pickup and 10% off storewide by scanning your groceries with the store or Amazon app. Forgetting these deals is one of the mistakes to always avoid when shopping at Whole Foods. Also, keep in mind that provided prices and availability can vary depending on location.