8 Stunning Kitchen Rugs Under $25 On Amazon
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Changing the look and feel of your kitchen doesn't need to involve a full renovation. Just by changing some details and decor, like throwing in some 70s-inspired items, you can give the busiest room in your house a mini-facelift, so to speak. One of the simplest changes you can make is a new kitchen rug or runner to tie the room together and add some warmth and color. We looked high and low on Amazon for truly beautiful rugs and were amazed to find so many that cost less than $25. We narrowed our picks down to eight for you to consider.
Out of our list, only one is what you'd call neutral in color, but it has some special details that make it unique. The rest are alive with interesting hues that are sure to stop your guests in their tracks and ask where you found such a rug. Our list consists specifically of rugs, not kitchen mats, and we have indicated which ones you can conveniently put in the washing machine when the inevitable spills or muddy dog paws happen.
Rugcomf black and floral runner
With so many modern kitchens being white or neutral in color, can you imagine the contrast that this bold, black runner will make in your space? Against the dark backdrop are floral patterns in apricot, cornflower blue, emerald green, pomegranate red, and golden wheat colors. Measuring 2 x 6 feet, this gorgeous rug is machine-washable.
Buy the Rugcomf runner rug on Amazon for $24.99.
Pauwer Grey Multi runner
This 2 x 6-foot runner has a grey base color, but is accented with fuchsia, tangerine, sky blue, sunny yellow, and navy blue details. With a trendy distressed look and washing machine compatibility, it's a beautiful choice for any busy kitchen (and will hide stains well).
You can purchase the Pauwer runner rug in grey multi from Amazon for $21.99.
Lahome turquoise and orange rug
At 2 x 3 feet, this rug is a little smaller than most of our other choices, but it's so bright and pretty (and machine-washable), we had to include it as one of our "stunning" picks. The color scheme reminds us a lot of Vincent Van Gogh's timeless piece "Almond Blossom." There is a lot of turquoise, several orange hues, and greige accents. Place it at your sink or by a kitchen door. A longer, 2 x 6 size is available for just under $30.
Order the Lahome Modern Abstract rug in rosy from Amazon for $21.59.
Lahome boho kitchen runner
The bohemian vibes are strong with this natural-looking rug that measures just over 2 x 4 feet. The primary pattern is a tidy fishbone one, and the khaki color looks like the skin of a ripe Bosc pear (which happens to be very underrated as a cake topping). Knots and tassels line the ends of this rug that feels free-spirited but elegant at the same time. When it gets dirty, toss it in your washing machine, or flip it over, as it's reversible.
You can buy the Lahome Belle Boho kitchen runner in khaki from Amazon for $22.79.
Green washable area rug from Garvee
While not specifically for the kitchen, and a bit smaller than the other selections, we think this washable, 2 x 3 area rug from Garvee would look charming in a kitchen with lots of plants and greenery. Based in a forest green color, it depicts a menagerie or wonderland of animals basking near streams, flowers, and trees. You might find yourself staring down and studying all of the whimsical patterns underneath your feet. There is a 2 x 6 runner version available on Amazon, but it costs more than $25.
You can purchase the forest-inspired area rug by Garvee in forest green/emerald from Amazon for $23.74.
Macgace pink floral runner
If you can't get enough Barbiecore vibes, then this pinker-than-pink rug is for you. This beautiful, floral-patterned rug has all the pinks of your dreams, including iconic bubble gum pink, cherry blossom, salmon, and raspberry, along with green, white, and blue accent colors. It's positively picture-perfect, and machine washable, to boot.
Buy the Macgace pink floral runner rug from Amazon for $19.99.
Babovid red floral runner
You can't look away from this show-stopping 2 x 6 runner that features one of the most exciting colors ever: cherry red. On top of the color are bouquets of flowers bursting with light blue, lavender, peach, and strawberry colors, with the occasional appearance of pretty butterflies. This runner, too, is machine washable.
Buy Babovid floral runner in red from Amazon for $21.99.
nesrt botanical runner
The largest of our rug choices, this botanical garden-inspired runner measures 2 x 10 feet long and would look smashing in a long, galley-style kitchen. The primary base color is a deep green, but it is brightened up with cheerfully colored flowers and leaves throughout, along with birds. It will definitely make a statement in any kitchen and is machine-washable.
Buy nesrt runner in dark green from Amazon for $19.99.