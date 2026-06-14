8 Stunning Kitchen Rugs Under $25 On Amazon

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Changing the look and feel of your kitchen doesn't need to involve a full renovation. Just by changing some details and decor, like throwing in some 70s-inspired items, you can give the busiest room in your house a mini-facelift, so to speak. One of the simplest changes you can make is a new kitchen rug or runner to tie the room together and add some warmth and color. We looked high and low on Amazon for truly beautiful rugs and were amazed to find so many that cost less than $25. We narrowed our picks down to eight for you to consider.

Out of our list, only one is what you'd call neutral in color, but it has some special details that make it unique. The rest are alive with interesting hues that are sure to stop your guests in their tracks and ask where you found such a rug. Our list consists specifically of rugs, not kitchen mats, and we have indicated which ones you can conveniently put in the washing machine when the inevitable spills or muddy dog paws happen.