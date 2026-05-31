12 Amazon Products For A '70s-Inspired Kitchen

If modern kitchens are designed to invite you in with warmth and a relaxed atmosphere, then kitchens in the 1970s were created to welcome you in with a blowout party. The era was all about bright and bold while still being functional. Stark white? That was for doctors' offices. In place of neutrals, there were lots of wood, plenty of laminate, and gobs of bright details. So, if you are looking to introduce a little pep in your kitchen step, you've got to check out these 12 far-out Amazon finds inspired by the grooviest of decades. Any one of them will add a fun hint of vintage coolness to the busiest room in your home.

We didn't seek out an onslaught of disco balls or avocado-green tools (even though this was one of the hottest colors of the '70s). Our list includes tasteful but exciting window treatments, barware, statement wall decor, countertop canisters, lighting, decorations, and cooking accessories that stay true to the decade they're inspired by. We also left large appliances off our list, but if you want your kitchen anchored by a sunflower-yellow fridge or a light green stove, you can certainly find them on Amazon as well.