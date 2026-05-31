12 Amazon Products For A '70s-Inspired Kitchen
If modern kitchens are designed to invite you in with warmth and a relaxed atmosphere, then kitchens in the 1970s were created to welcome you in with a blowout party. The era was all about bright and bold while still being functional. Stark white? That was for doctors' offices. In place of neutrals, there were lots of wood, plenty of laminate, and gobs of bright details. So, if you are looking to introduce a little pep in your kitchen step, you've got to check out these 12 far-out Amazon finds inspired by the grooviest of decades. Any one of them will add a fun hint of vintage coolness to the busiest room in your home.
We didn't seek out an onslaught of disco balls or avocado-green tools (even though this was one of the hottest colors of the '70s). Our list includes tasteful but exciting window treatments, barware, statement wall decor, countertop canisters, lighting, decorations, and cooking accessories that stay true to the decade they're inspired by. We also left large appliances off our list, but if you want your kitchen anchored by a sunflower-yellow fridge or a light green stove, you can certainly find them on Amazon as well.
Retro cat glass cups
What's the fun of a slick, retro '70s kitchen if you don't have an equally throwback cocktail to enjoy in it? To serve your Harvey Wallbangers and Blue Hawaiis in, you'll love these tall glasses decorated with colorful, geometric cats that look like they could have been on the set of "The Brady Bunch." Stylish enough to keep on your counter, they're also perfect for non-alcoholic beverages like soda, juice, and blackberry mint lemonade.
Buy 4 Patelai retro cat glasses from Amazon for $33.99.
Yellow lace window curtains
While modern kitchens are all about letting the natural light come in through the windows, with minimal obstruction, curtains were commonly used to frame them in the 1970s. These charming, golden-hued vintage lace curtains are just 3 feet long, making them perfect for the smaller windows that are typically in kitchens. They're light and airy enough to let in some light.
Buy YJ Yanjun vintage lace curtains from Amazon for $11.99.
Glossy yellow pendant light fixture
These minimalist light pendants have both a cheerful, yellow color and wood accents, making them perfect for putting a '70s touch in your kitchen. One is perfect for illuminating a small dining table, while multiple would look great over an island. It also comes in equally retro-inspired light green and bubble gum-pink colors.
Buy modern pendant light fixtures from Amazon for $58.99.
Statement starburst clock
While a lot of us today rely on our Apple watches and Alexa to give us the time of day, back in the 1970s, most homes and kitchens had analog wall clocks. This starburst-shaped clock is something you might have seen half a century ago. It has all the right '70s colors and "look at me" quality that the decade exuded.
Buy this mid-century modern clock from Amazon for $89.99.
Macrame plant hangers
Macrame was everywhere in the 1970s: On walls, on clothing, and it even held onto potted plants, just like these two pot holders that can accommodate 8-inch pots. They display your green foliage beautifully and look smashing hanging over your sink or in the corner, swinging over your bowl of fake fruit.
Buy a set of two macrame plant hangers from Amazon for $16.99.
'70s retro oven mitts and pot holders
These bright, whimsical kitchen accessories perfectly epitomize what a typical kitchen would have looked like in the '70s, from the flower pattern to the color scheme. You get two pot holders and two oven mitts, complete with non-slip grippers and heat-proof insulation protection. These are definitely hip enough to hang on a hook for displaying.
Buy a retro '70s style flower oven mitt and pot holder set from Amazon for $23.99.
Vintage Recipes of the 1970s
Having a new '70s-inspired kitchen may give you the urge to cook up some retro recipes. In this case, you'll find plenty of ideas in this throwback cookbook that contains instructions for dishes like tuna casserole, beef stroganoff, and Swedish meatballs (interestingly enough, these aren't even actually from Sweden). There is a version for Kindle, but since we're going for '70s vibes here, definitely pick up the old-school paperback version.
Buy "Vintage Recipes of the 1970s" from Amazon for $10.99.
Bright, flowery tablecloth
We love this flower-covered tablecloth on Amazon because it blends a '70s design scheme with orange, green, and brown hues, plus it's made of that darling fabric so prominent in the decade: Polyester. Catch up on old episodes of "Three's Company" while you're drinking coffee over this gem.
Buy the Cafl '70s retro sunflower tablecloth from Amazon for $19.99
Vintage backsplash tile stickers
If you want a big, vintage '70s statement piece in your kitchen, you don't have to spend an arm and a leg. These peel-and-stick appliques look just like tile and will look smashing behind your stove or on an accent wall in your kitchen. The design pattern is of a minty green clover shape interlaid with an off-white starburst in the middle, plus a four-pointed flower design interspersed throughout.
Buy vintage peel-and-stick tile kitchen stickers from Amazon for $10.99.
Tupperware canisters
The history of Tupperware is fascinating; it became a phenomenon in the 1950s and '60s with Tupperware parties hosted in private homes, and remained hugely popular in the '70s. This is why these multicolored Tupperware canisters are the perfect touch to any retro kitchen. Even the sunburst design lids lend a vintage feel.
Buy a 10-piece Tupperware Heritage Collection canister set from Amazon for $49.97.
1970s-inspired dishwasher sign
This magnetic dishwasher sign brings just a hint of psychedelic design to your '70s kitchen. It's subtle but still fun; just slide the indicator to indicate "funky" (dirty dishes) or "fresh" (clean dishes). Although it's small, it has all the big green-orange-yellow coloring of the disco decade.
Buy a retro dirty-clean dishwasher sign on Amazon for $10.99.
Mid Century modern percolator and mug wall art
During the 1970s, automatic coffee drip makers changed the way many Americans brewed their morning cups of java, but just prior to this, millions relied on percolators to get their morning motivation. This wall art honors these beloved machines with the classic colors of the 1970s blended with a minimalist design style.
Buy a percolator and mug wall art from Amazon for $13.99 (starting price).