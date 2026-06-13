The Vintage Baking Tool That Makes The Perfect Pie Centerpiece

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For home bakers, few things can be as frustrating as putting together the perfect pie only for the filling to spill over, the crust to sink, or the dreaded soggy bottom to develop. Of course, one of the most well-known ways around these dessert disasters is to cut slits in the top crust to let steam escape, or opt for a lattice crust. There is a much more whimsical way, though, to ensure your pies stay pristine: use a pie bird.

Pie birds (also known as pie chimneys, pie vents, pie funnels, and pie whistles) are designed to stay in your pie as it bakes, funneling steam from the hot filling up and out of the hollow shape, and into the oven. Yes, many of them are shaped like birds, although you can find them in several shapes and designs, and the steam typically comes out of a hole that's placed on the bird's beak. While they might not be completely necessary for keeping steam and excess moisture out of your pies, they do put the "fun" in functional, and look charming for presentation.

The idea for pie birds is largely believed to have come from Britain during the mid- to late-19th century when pastry chefs found it useful to place a cylinder tube or funnel in their fruit and meat pies to release steam. By the 1930s, they'd morphed primarily into ceramic bird shapes that people are familiar with today. Ironically, you still have to cut into the crust to make room for the bird.