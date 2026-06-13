The Walmart Deep Dish Frozen Pizza You're Better Off Skipping

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A thin and crispy New York-style pizza that can be folded in half and devoured while hitting the bricks is a thing of beauty. But, there are plenty of people out there who swear by the hearty vibe of a deep dish pie that requires you to take a seat to best enjoy its thick crust and abundance of toppings. Better yet, grab the frozen variety, and you can chow down at home with the entire family. Grocery stores stock several options that are guaranteed to please the palate, but there's one supermarket pie you're better off leaving in the freezer aisle: Walmart's Great Value pepperoni deep dish pizza.

In our taste test of six deep-dish frozen pizzas, ranked worst to best, this pie had nothing going for it. In fact, it was so poor that we took two bites and tossed it in the trash, even though we don't approve of wasting food. Why? The central issue was the weird texture of the crust that was unusually gummy instead of soft. It had a doughiness to it, even though it was baked according to the cooking instructions on the back of the box. Secondly, the cheese had an artificial taste, which was disappointing, considering that cheese is arguably the most distinctive feature of a classic pizza. Finally, the pepperoni was low quality and couldn't save the texture of the crust or the unusual taste of the cheese. Walmart's offering was affordable, but we'd advise skipping it and selecting something that actually tastes good.