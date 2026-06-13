12 Dollar Tree Must-Haves For Your Home Bar Cart
Dollar Tree is known for party supplies, inexpensive essentials, and seasonal decor. However, hidden among the humble aisles of paper towels, balloons, and pool noodles are all the items you need to give your bar cart a glow-up on a budget.
We already know the discount chain has a variety of salty snacks that are worth buying for your cookout, summer block party, or poolside hangout. And from cocktail glasses and garnishes to mini trays and tools, Dollar Tree has become the unassuming MVP of home entertaining. Martha, who?
The real trick to a whimsical, mixologist-approved curated bar cart isn't money; it's intention. Whether you're going for a vintage speakeasy or a tropical paradise vibe, you don't need to shell out a fortune to pull that off to impress your friends. With these strategic Dollar Tree finds, you can build something that looks thoughtful, effortless, and magazine-worthy. Each location's inventory varies, so be sure to check online or call your store to see whether it carries these items.
Cocktail shaker
Shake up the night with this cocktail shaker from Dollar Tree. No need to get one of the pricier shakers when you can snag one for $1.25. It's acrylic, so you don't have to worry about it breaking if things get too rowdy, and it's lightweight, making it easier to mix up your favorite cocktail. The shaker also has measurements on the side so you can make the perfect pour, like this lemon drop shot recipe. This cocktail shaker is not currently available online, but it costs $1.25 if you find it at your nearest location.
Trifle dish
While this may ordinarily be used for a homemade trifle or candy, this dish would be perfect on your cart for holding orange peels or slices, olives, and other cocktail garnishes. It's available in clear, pink, and a variety of other colors. One shopper shared their appreciation for this dish: "Love it, always cheap but good quality. Good for [a] party. Held punch." Buy the Caterer's Corner trifle container at Dollar Tree for $2.
Smoked old-fashioned glasses
A staple for any home bar, these old-fashioned glasses will please any whiskey or bourbon drinker. The 13-ounce glasses feature thick, heavy bottoms and a smoky color, so whether you're drinking bottom-shelf or a 20-year-aged bottle of Buffalo Trace, this barware is sure to add a sophisticated edge to your cart. Buy the Thick-Bottomed Smoked Old-Fashioned Glasses for $1.50.
Cocktail party kit
This small-but-mighty kit comes with all the essentials needed to get your party started and jazz up your bar cart. The cocktail party kit includes four coasters, 10 drink markers, 10 recipe cards, eight drink awards, and even a host guide. All you need to do is bring the booze and invite your friends. The cocktail party kit costs $1.50 but is not currently available for purchase online.
Cheers! stemless flutes
These "Cheers!" stemless flutes bring a celebratory vibe to any gathering. Ideal for wine, champagne, or a homemade cocktail, this 9.6-ounce glass will add simple yet fun elegance to your cart and have your guests thinking you spent a hefty penny. Buy the Cheers! Stemless Flutes at Dollar Tree for $1.25.
Cocktail napkins
What is a bar cart without fancy cocktail napkins? And you don't need to spend a ton of money on cloth or paper varieties to make your cart appealing. From fruit-shaped napkins to golden glitter to napkins with creative prints, Dollar Tree has a wide selection of napkins for entertaining. Buy these fruit-themed cocktail napkins for $1.50.
Disco ball drink tumbler
Bring the groovy 1970s-era disco vibes to your bar cart with these disco ball drink tumblers. The metallic drink holders have straws, are reusable, and have already made quite the splash on social channels. Dollar Tree also has disco tumblers with little cowboy hats on them, too, if you're going for a disco western vibe. All you need is some ABBA or Donna Summer to get your party going. Buy the Metallic Disco Ball Tumblers at Dollar Tree for $1.50.
Toothpicks/Cocktail umbrellas
Cocktail umbrellas and toothpicks are the perfect accouterment to keep handy on your curated bar cart for a little extra flair on your drinks. The discount retailer has a variety of options, from skewered cherries and olives to brightly colored parasol picks to adorn with fruit and stick in your margaritas. Each pack contains a different number of toothpicks, depending on the variety you select. Buy these toothpicks from Dollar Tree for $1.25.
Olives
Olives are a must for your bar cart. Guests can snack on them, you can use that cocktail shaker you bought to make martinis, or you can throw them into Bloody Marys for your next brunch shindig. This Breckenridge Farms brand is one of the fanciest foods you might be surprised to find that Dollar Tree sells, and it is much cheaper than even the store brand at other grocery chains. Buy the Breckenridge Farms Olives at Dollar Tree for $1.50.
Ice Bucket
Another staple for your bar cart, this budget-friendly ice bucket will keep your wine bottles chilled all night and will ensure there's plenty of ice available for guests. The chain has a variety of colors and sizes, and you can even grab some other crafts from there to design one to suit your tastes. Buy this ice bucket at Dollar Tree for $2.
Fruit-shaped drink dispensers
Just in time for summer, Dollar Tree has dropped these fruit-shaped drink dispensers. This seasonal collection offers watermelon, strawberry, or pineapple-shaped pitchers with spouts to add some tropical flair to your cart. Each dispenser comes with four cups. Buy the fruit-themed drink dispensers at Dollar Tree for $5.
Cherries
Cherries are the ultimate garnish to round out your bar cart lineup. Dollar Tree sells jarred Morello cherries that you can add to old-fashioneds, Manhattans, or a dirty Shirley. These cherries are not currently available for purchase online, but they cost $1.50 at your local Dollar Tree.