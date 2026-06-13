The Best Store-Bought Strawberry Jam Comes From This Beloved Brand
Nothing beats homemade strawberry jam, but not everyone has the time to spend hours washing fresh berries, sterilizing jars, and watching a simmering pot. When you can't make it yourself, Stonewall Kitchen's Strawberry Jam is the next best option, delivering fresh, homemade flavor that can't be found in most store-bought brands.
Stonewall Kitchen's Strawberry Jam recipe is made with just six ingredients and contains no artificial sweeteners or high-fructose corn syrup. Made in the USA with sun-ripened strawberries, this best-selling jam was the top pick in a Daily Meal taste test of store-bought strawberry jams and jellies. It's no surprise this jam took the top spot, either; the jam has nearly 200 five-star reviews on the Stonewall Kitchen website. "I am so happy to have found a jam packed with fruit and sweetened with sugar instead of high fructose corn syrup," says one reviewer, who goes on to say, "I can understand why this is a best seller."
This strawberry jam stood out from the rest because its texture, tartness, and sweetness created the perfect balance in every bite. Adding to the appeal was the sugar content, which at 8 grams of sugar per serving was lower than the other top-ranked brands without sacrificing sweetness, making it one of the healthier store-bought jams on the market.
What Makes Stonewall Kitchen So Special?
Stonewall Kitchen has grown into an award-winning specialty food company while maintaining the small-batch approach and commitment to quality that make it so special. Every batch is taste-tested to make sure the final product adheres to the brand's high standards. Even the packaging is created with the same attention to detail; products are packaged in custom jars and include original artwork on the labels, which adds to the brand's charm and defines its signature look.
While the brand has grown considerably over the years, its commitment to quality has remained unchanged. Stonewall Kitchen began in 1991 when founders Jim Stott and Jonathan King created a blueberry jam that was inspired by a blueberry pie made by Stott's grandmother, Pearl. Stott and King's dedication to quality was recognized four years later when the brand won its first "Best of Show" award from the Specialty Food Association. By 2000, Stonewall Kitchen had moved from a summer cottage, staffed by friends and family, to its current headquarters located in York, Maine.
Today, Stonewall Kitchen is a recognized name in specialty foods and is even one of Ina Garten's favorite brands. From its internationally-acclaimed Extra Virgin Olive Oil to its prize-winning Wild Maine Blueberry Jam, the Stonewall Kitchen product lineup is packed with foods that were created with dedication to quality. It's no surprise that the Stonewall Kitchen Strawberry Jam is a standout product that fans rave about.