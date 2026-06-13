Nothing beats homemade strawberry jam, but not everyone has the time to spend hours washing fresh berries, sterilizing jars, and watching a simmering pot. When you can't make it yourself, Stonewall Kitchen's Strawberry Jam is the next best option, delivering fresh, homemade flavor that can't be found in most store-bought brands.

Stonewall Kitchen's Strawberry Jam recipe is made with just six ingredients and contains no artificial sweeteners or high-fructose corn syrup. Made in the USA with sun-ripened strawberries, this best-selling jam was the top pick in a Daily Meal taste test of store-bought strawberry jams and jellies. It's no surprise this jam took the top spot, either; the jam has nearly 200 five-star reviews on the Stonewall Kitchen website. "I am so happy to have found a jam packed with fruit and sweetened with sugar instead of high fructose corn syrup," says one reviewer, who goes on to say, "I can understand why this is a best seller."

This strawberry jam stood out from the rest because its texture, tartness, and sweetness created the perfect balance in every bite. Adding to the appeal was the sugar content, which at 8 grams of sugar per serving was lower than the other top-ranked brands without sacrificing sweetness, making it one of the healthier store-bought jams on the market.