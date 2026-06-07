This Country Produces The Most Mangoes In The World By A Landslide

Visitors to India quickly see the nation's pride in its mangoes. Cities and towns across the country host plenty of local festivals to celebrate what has been dubbed the "king of fruits." And when the people are not showcasing their pride in the mango, they are eating it. This fruit is deeply woven into everyday Indian cuisines.

The people of India use mangos in both sweet and savory dishes. They are blended to make iced cold mango lassis, transformed into a dessert known as an aamras, which is a sweet mango pulp puree. It is also common to pickle raw, unripe mangoes to create a spicy, sour, and savory dish called Avakaya, which is often eaten with rice.

While the country produces a lot of mangoes, and this fruit plays an important role in the Indian economy, it also consumes most of what it produces. India exports only 1% of its annual harvest. This raises an interesting question: If most of India's mangoes stay in India to feed its own population, where do the mangoes come from that are consumed in the U.S.? As of 2023, Mexico is the largest mango supplier to America, with the red, white, & blue nation getting 63% of mangoes from its neighbor, which has the kind of tropical climate needed for mangoes to thrive.