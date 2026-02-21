This Fruit Has More Sugar Than A Hershey's Chocolate Bar
Everyone knows that sweet treats like chocolate are a sometime food, but it might surprise you to learn that there are fruits that fall into this category as well, and that mango is near the top of the list. It turns out that when it comes to fruits that contain the most sugar, this tropical favorite's sugar content rivals that of a classic Hershey's bar. A single, medium-sized mango has around 46 grams of sugar. Meanwhile, a regular, 1.55-ounce Hershey's chocolate bar contains just 25 grams. But hold your horses before you trade in your fruit for candy.
You've probably heard the phrase "sugar is sugar is sugar," and to some extent that's true. However, all sugars are not created equal, and such is the case when it comes to comparing this fruit and chocolate. When a mango is ripe, its flesh contains 15% of its total sugars. But this natural sugar found in whole fruit is different from that of a processed chocolate bar. This is because they also contain fiber, vitamins, antioxidants, and water, while added sugars do not. While mangos are considered moderate on the glycemic index and can impact spikes in blood sugar levels, combining this fruit with a protein-rich source or fatty food can reduce it.
Smaller portions are key
A Hershey's chocolate bar is not packed with the copious amounts of fiber, antioxidants, water, or vitamins that a mango contains. In fact, while a mango is 83% water, the same cannot be said for this candy. Instead, a chocolate bar is largely sugar, fat, and carbs — none of which are bad in limited quantities. But without the fiber, blood sugar spikes go from a maybe to a sure thing. This is why you have those wonderful sugar highs that are quickly followed by a crashing, energy low. So, while a chocolate candy bar may have less sugar than a mango, the nutritional value doesn't equate.
That said, if you love mangos and are worried about the sugar they contain, choose a smaller portion to consume. A few slices of this fruit are perfect if you are creating a charcuterie board with cheeses and meats that will work with the fruit's sugar rather than against it. Or enjoy it in a bright black bean avocado salad with quinoa for a perfectly balanced meal. Mangoes can also add natural sweetness to a morning smoothie.