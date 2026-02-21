This Fruit Has More Sugar Than A Hershey's Chocolate Bar

Everyone knows that sweet treats like chocolate are a sometime food, but it might surprise you to learn that there are fruits that fall into this category as well, and that mango is near the top of the list. It turns out that when it comes to fruits that contain the most sugar, this tropical favorite's sugar content rivals that of a classic Hershey's bar. A single, medium-sized mango has around 46 grams of sugar. Meanwhile, a regular, 1.55-ounce Hershey's chocolate bar contains just 25 grams. But hold your horses before you trade in your fruit for candy.

You've probably heard the phrase "sugar is sugar is sugar," and to some extent that's true. However, all sugars are not created equal, and such is the case when it comes to comparing this fruit and chocolate. When a mango is ripe, its flesh contains 15% of its total sugars. But this natural sugar found in whole fruit is different from that of a processed chocolate bar. This is because they also contain fiber, vitamins, antioxidants, and water, while added sugars do not. While mangos are considered moderate on the glycemic index and can impact spikes in blood sugar levels, combining this fruit with a protein-rich source or fatty food can reduce it.