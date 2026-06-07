The Common Bologna Myth You Can Stop Believing

We all have different tastes, favorite cuisines, and foods we simply wouldn't want to live without. Sure, there are some things that seem to be universally lauded (like, perhaps, ice cream or pizza), but there are also those foodstuffs that are deeply polarizing, like good ol' bologna. You either love it or hate it, right? To those who find it repulsive, we can't help but wonder if part of that is because of the belief that bologna is nothing more than a frightening mixture of mystery meat and organs. The good news is that this claim is pretty much bogus. In fact, the lunchmeat that people love to hate is typically made with beef or pork (or a mix of the two), plus spices, curing agents, and preservatives.

All bologna must pass strict USDA guidelines, which include the mandates that bologna must be made of raw skeletal muscle from livestock, cannot contain more than 30% fat or 10% water, and may not include more than 3.5% of non-meat binders (like dried milk or grains). Now, this doesn't mean that bologna isn't highly processed, but there is usually nothing mysterious about the meat any particular brand uses. There are even versions made with turkey and chicken.

Bologna is actually a descendant of Italian mortadella from the city of Bologna in the north of the boot-shaped country. In fact, without the ancient sausage, we probably would never have the bologna we know. Many consider this cured meat a gourmet delight, with even Anthony Bourdain utilizing it in his favorite sandwich.