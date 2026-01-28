The Italian Deli Meat Anthony Bourdain Used For His Famous Sandwich (It's Like Bologna But Fancier)

There's no denying that Anthony Bourdain knew what he was talking about when it came to food. With that in mind, if you're a foodie, it's a good idea to try some of Bourdain's favorite foods to expand your culinary experiences. When it comes to sandwiches, Bourdain loved mortadella. He included this sandwich, which requires only five ingredients, in his 2016 book, "Appetites: A Cookbook."

For anyone unfamiliar, mortadella is kind of like bologna, but fancier. As we explain in our guide to what exactly mortadella is, it's a sausage that is made from a combination of ground pork and pork fat pieces, as well as peppercorns. Although, despite being a sausage, it is sliced and treated as a deli meat, like turkey or ham. In many cases, there are also pieces of pistachios, truffles, or olives blended in.

Bourdain's mortadella sandwich consists of mortadella slices, as well as provolone cheese, mayo, and Dijon mustard on a sandwich roll (such as a kaiser roll). This is a toasted sandwich, so you'll need to prepare it on the stovetop. Toast the roll first, then toast the pile of mortadella, flipping when it browns. Add the cheese on top of the mortadella until it melts. Finally, add the mayo and mustard to the rolls and assemble.