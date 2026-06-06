This Trader Joe's Sauce Gives Foods A Tangy, Smoky Flavor
There's a lot to love about Trader Joe's; along with its kid-friendly frozen food aisle, it has some of the best snacks and a commitment to quality ingredients. Trader Joe's condiments also get a lot of love, partly because of its wildly popular multipurpose sauce, Incredisauce.
Packaged in a collector-worthy bottle, Incredisauce brings a sweet and smoky honey-mustard-like flavor to your food. This TJ's favorite is often compared to the beloved signature Chick-fil-A Sauce, which is commonly used to dress up a fried chicken sandwich or as a dip for crispy waffle fries.
Recognized by Redditors as "true to its name," Incredisauce has developed its own foodie following. One Reddit user said, "This is a Chick-Fil-A knock off and I love it. It's the sauce that got my daughter to eat chicken." Incredisauce is not to be confused with Magnifisauce, another popular TJ's sauce that has been compared to the spread at In-n-Out. While Magnifisauce does have its fans, many prefer Incredisauce over the burger-friendly Magnifisauce. "I didn't like the Magnifisauce at all. I like this one much, much better," claimed one Redditor.
What foods pair best with Incredisauce?
Incredisauce is more than a tasty sauce in a punchy bottle. The versatile flavor pairs well with most meats, and it can be used as a dressing or dipping sauce for chicken, steak, pork, and even fish. Use it to marinate your meat of choice for a sweet smokiness that will enhance the meat's natural flavors and add a unique and unexpected twist to dinner.
Add some Incredisauce to your favorite sandwich. A little Incredisauce over deli meat (be it ham, turkey, or roast beef) and your cheese of choice will elevate a sandwich that usually depends on mustard and mayo. Add a salty side of chips or a briny pickle to pull it all together.
Use the Trader Joe's condiment to enhance roasted veggies. Drizzle it over sautéed onions or roasted carrots, broccoli, or potatoes. Add it to a hamburger for an instant upgrade. Any burger will do, but this pairs especially well with smash burgers.
Incredisauce can also be used as a dip for, well, almost anything. It goes well with crispy tater tots and fries, or can be used to dip your favorite veggies (carrots and celery being top choices). And you can't go wrong when dipping crispy fried chicken tenders into the condiment. The crunchy, salty chicken perfectly complements the tangy sweetness of the sauce.