This Trader Joe's Sauce Gives Foods A Tangy, Smoky Flavor

There's a lot to love about Trader Joe's; along with its kid-friendly frozen food aisle, it has some of the best snacks and a commitment to quality ingredients. Trader Joe's condiments also get a lot of love, partly because of its wildly popular multipurpose sauce, Incredisauce.

Packaged in a collector-worthy bottle, Incredisauce brings a sweet and smoky honey-mustard-like flavor to your food. This TJ's favorite is often compared to the beloved signature Chick-fil-A Sauce, which is commonly used to dress up a fried chicken sandwich or as a dip for crispy waffle fries.

Recognized by Redditors as "true to its name," Incredisauce has developed its own foodie following. One Reddit user said, "This is a Chick-Fil-A knock off and I love it. It's the sauce that got my daughter to eat chicken." Incredisauce is not to be confused with Magnifisauce, another popular TJ's sauce that has been compared to the spread at In-n-Out. While Magnifisauce does have its fans, many prefer Incredisauce over the burger-friendly Magnifisauce. "I didn't like the Magnifisauce at all. I like this one much, much better," claimed one Redditor.