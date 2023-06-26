The 15 Best Condiments At Trader Joe's
It's no secret that we love condiments. In fact, pretty much everyone does. Condiments provide a small yet crucial component of our meals. They have the power to elevate a dish beyond its original qualities. According to a review published in Science Direct, our love of condiments comes down not only to their ability to enhance the flavor and texture of a meal but in the branding that condiment manufacturers often use, with brightly-colored labels promising taste sensations and innovative combinations.
The taste and styling of condiments are some things that Trader Joe's has nailed. The undeniably popular store is excellent at creating food offerings that look as appealing as they taste. But with the sheer amount of condiments out there, and the vast quantity available in Trader Joe's, how do you know which ones are worth your time, and not just boasting pretty labels with no substance? Well, allow us to come to the rescue. We've put together our top choices for condiments at Trader Joe's, so you don't end up with a load of half-used jars at the back of your fridge.
1. Organic Ketchup
We don't know if you know this, but ketchup's pretty popular. In 2020, over 300 million Americans used it in some capacity, via Statista. It's little wonder that supermarkets up and down the country have made their own versions to try and entice customers away from the big names like Heinz.
We'd recommend the ketchup sold at Trader Joe's. The grocery chain's Organic Ketchup is a product that's truly worth its salt. Made with no artificial flavors or preservatives, this ketchup focuses on placing the organic flavor notes of its vine-ripened California tomatoes front and center. That investment in taste and quality has made it a hit with customers.
"This has become my go to ketchup. It is much better than any other one on the market," said a satisfied customer via Amazon, in one of many positive reviews for the product. People who bought this ketchup particularly liked its ingredients list, including its lack of corn syrup, which is so commonly used in other kinds of ketchup. They also mentioned the consistency of this product and its quality. At just a few bucks for a bottle, it's a steal.
2. Incredisauce
If you like your condiments with a bit of pizzazz, this is the one for you. The snappily-named Incredisauce is a confident offering from Trader Joe's, from its packaging to its flavor. This condiment is a honey-mustard-style sauce, which has a smoky edge to its flavor profile that gives it a certain versatility. When poured, it's a deep-gold, almost caramel color. It also has a good thickness that makes it just as good for dipping as it does for dousing on burgers or sandwiches.
The smokiness of this sauce was picked up by one reviewer, who also compared it to an offering by a certain big player in the fried chicken world: Chick-fil-A, which is famous for its self-titled sauce. If you buy your condiments based on the bottle alone, you'll certainly not be disappointed by Incredisauce. The product boasts a dynamic label with a pop-art-inspired design. It's bound to be the star attraction on your shelf.
3. Dill Pickle Mustard
Dill Pickle Mustard from Trader Joe's is a must-have for condiment fans. This product takes two of the most distinctive condiment flavors — which are often found together in burgers and on your other favorite foods — and couples them up. The result is a punchy, bright-yellow sauce flecked with green from the addition of dill weed, and real pickle pieces that give this condiment a certain heft.
Flavor-wise, if you like bold, sour notes, this thing really hits the spot. Dill Pickle Mustard has all of the complexity and light heat that you expect from regular yellow mustard, with the vinegary hit of pickles. The condiment boasts a high rating on Amazon, and the reviews just glow with positivity. "Love this stuff! The best mustard there ever was. Period," one person says, with another stating that they put it on pretty much anything. We can definitely see the versatile side of this sauce: As well as putting it on your patties, you can also use it to make egg salad, smear it on a hot dog bun, or even pop it in a dish and use it as a crudité dip.
4. Chimichurri Sauce
Think of store-bought condiments, and you'll traditionally think of long shelves lined with plastic bottles, full of ultra-processed ingredients that seem to make them last a lifetime. Doesn't exactly sound fresh and healthy, does it? But while some stores may not be as good at providing customers with fresh options on the condiment front, Trader Joe's is different. The supermarket has a range of sauces, salsas, and dips that feel and taste fresh — and its chimichurri might be our favorite.
Trader Joe's Chimichurri Sauce is a herby combination of flavors that will make any dish taste light and zingy. The South American sauce is made by blending fresh parsley and cilantro with garlic, red pepper, and cumin, and then adding oil and vinegar to add moisture and flavor. What comes out of all that is a sharp sauce with a gentle kick.
This chimichurri sauce can go on pretty much anything. You can spread it on sandwiches as a replacement for pesto, spoon it onto meat to cut through the density and heaviness of some fattier cuts, or use it as a topping for your tacos. Just dip your tortilla chips in it, and go to town.
5. Peri Peri Sauce
If you haven't tried peri-peri sauce, you haven't lived. A sauce made with tiny, yet fierce Peri-Peri chilies, it's said that it was originally invented by the Portuguese, who, when colonizing Mozambique, found the tiny peppers and created a condiment out of them. The resulting sauce has since formed the basis of a lot of recipes, and its distinctive smoky, tangy flavor puts it apart from other hot sauces out there.
Trader Joe's has got in on the action with its Peri-Peri Sauce. With a multilayered flavor profile, this sauce really hits the spot, with the whack of heat from the chilies being balanced out by the acidity of lemon juice and the umami heft of garlic. Coming in a classy rectangular bottle, it's the kind of sauce that can add immediate complexity to any dish.
Just bear in mind that it might be a little hotter than you initially suspect. "This sauce is super hot! Just a few drops is enough," says a reviewer via Abillion. Another purchaser is quick to point out the depth of this condiment, though, saying "I appreciate that the flavor is profile goes beyond just heat, it has a pretty unique flavor. I find a lot of hot sauces are pretty unilateral in that regard."
6. Magnifisauce
Trader Joe's sure knows how to name its products, guys. Alongside the more recent Incredisauce, the store has been stocking the similarly-entertainingly-named Magnifisauce on its shelves for a while. This is, in effect, a classy burger sauce. The sauce boasts a flavor profile that combines mayo, mustard, tomato ketchup, and relish. Like other burger sauces, it has a beige-pink appearance and a thick-yet-pourable consistency.
Magnifisauce goes heavy on the tangy flavors and tastes similar to the sauce that In-N-Out uses on its burgers, so it could be a great replacement for anybody looking to emulate those patties at home. But while it's probably best at home on burgers, it can also be used elsewhere. This sauce makes a great dip for fries, is particularly good at adding moisture to wraps and sandwiches, and can make a boring coleslaw taste much more exciting. It also has a distinct visual impact, with its bright, pop-art label. Did we mention that it's affordable? We're sold!
7. Crunchy Chili Onion
Sometimes, you just need a little extra something to finish off a meal, but you can't quite put your finger on it. Well, next time you're in that predicament, we're willing to bet that a spoonful of Crunchy Chili Onion will do the trick. This condiment is a taste and texture sensation.
Crunchy Chili Onion combines chili flakes and dried onion, alongside dried garlic and red bell pepper. Once the mixture is combined with copious amounts of olive oil, it becomes a deeply savory, crispy combination that adds huge amounts of punchy flavor for its relatively small serving size.
We're not the only ones who love this condiment, either — other customers love it. "We love this chili crisp at my house. The flavor is light and a good addition to many foods," said a happy customer who bought it via Amazon. Other folks are also quick to point out their love of its crispy texture, which is almost indescribably delicious. Each jar is labeled with a brightly-colored, attractive sticker, which further highlights the punch of flavor you'll get with every bite.
8. Organic Sweet & Spicy Pineapple BBQ Sauce
Any self-respecting condiment head has a bottle of barbecue sauce in their cupboard. But the problem that barbecue sauces generally have is that they can taste boring. Too often, barbecue sauce manufacturers put sweetness and smokiness at the forefront of the product's flavor palette, and leave little room for complexity and nuance — and this can suck a lot of excitement out of your food.
This isn't the case with Trader Joe's Organic Sweet & Spicy Pineapple BBQ Sauce. On the contrary, this sauce is an excellent balance of sweetness, spiciness, and just the right amount of heat. The use of real crushed pineapple also stops this sauce from tasting too sugary, with just the right hint of floral notes coming from the fruit-sourced sweetness.
"Tangy and spicy, makes for a perfect flavor combination. I can taste the pineapple in it," one customer said, per Abillion. Another was even more effusive, saying: "Hands down one of the best condiment ever made!" With a glowing review like that, we can't say no.
9. Thai Style Green Chili Sauce
Thai green curry is a firm favorite in our neck of the woods, but it can also be somewhat of a rare treat. After all, the dish can take a fair few ingredients and quite a bit of prep. Sometimes you just want all of the flavor and none of the fuss.
That's exactly what Trader Joe's Thai Style Green Chili Sauce delivers. This condiment uses freshly-pounded Thai green chilies, lemongrass, Thai lime leaves, shallots, garlic, and lime juice, to make a super-fragrant and spicy sauce. Inspired by traditional nam prik noom, a Thai green chili dip, it has just the right balance of sourness, heat, and mellow undertones.
If you're wondering how to use it, don't worry: This sauce has an almost absurd level of versatility. Trader Joe's Thai Style Green Chili Sauce can be used on pretty much anything, as evidenced by happy customers discussing their purchase via Reddit. People have used this sauce for anything from a replacement for tomato sauce on a pizza base to popping it in a marinade for grilled meat, to adding it to scrambled eggs. The sky's the limit for this condiment.
10. Truffle Hot Sauce
Talk about a needle-scratch moment. We know how you feel: When we read the words "truffle" and "hot sauce" in the same sentence, we were shocked too. But once you try Trader Joe's Truffle Hot Sauce, you won't go back. This unashamedly classy product pairs the deep, luscious flavors of black truffle with the kick of heat and sharpness that you get from hot sauce. The result is a multifaceted condiment that pairs surprisingly well with a huge host of dishes, from Buffalo wings to salad dressings.
As you might expect, this condiment is on the slightly pricier end of the spectrum, thanks to the inclusion of the rather fancy truffles. But we really don't think you'll be disappointed with your purchase. "This is the most AMAZING hot sauce ... I put it on everything," a pleased customer stated on Amazon. Multiple other customers mention the fact that this hot sauce just feels like it's been made with quality ingredients and doesn't have that slightly cheap, vinegary taste that plagues other low-price competitors.
11. Organic Mayonnaise
Condiments don't need to be complicated, and some of the all-time favorites are as simple as they come. Mayonnaise is definitely one of these. The egg-based condiment goes with virtually everything and provides not just creaminess, but also a slight tanginess to whatever you choose to pair it with. Thanks to its ubiquity, you can get mayo virtually anywhere — but a lot of options out there can taste a little cheap and flat.
That's not the case, thankfully, with Trader Joe's Organic Mayonnaise. This product puts quality ingredients front and center, using organic whole eggs and pressed soybean oil to create a mayo that's seriously spreadable and has a luscious richness running through it. Importantly, this mayonnaise doesn't have any added sweeteners, which can work as flavor enhancers in other cheaper spreads, something which reviewers over at Influenster find particularly pleasing about it. Others point out the mayonnaise's lightness, as well as its ability to give your sandwiches an extra boost. "Have you ever used mayonnaise to grill your grilled cheese sandwiches? If not, this is the perfect mayonnaise for you to try it out," said one contented customer.
12. Thai Sweet Ginger Sauce
Thai sweet chili sauce is a must-have for condiment lovers, but it can also be a little hit-and-miss. Sometimes, slightly cheaper products can place an emphasis on the sauce's sweeter notes, at the expense of complex flavor. But Trader Joe's Sweet Ginger Sauce manages to avoid this, by including the nuanced heat of ginger in its condiment. This gives the sauce a warmth and spiciness that isn't just pure fire.
Trader Joe's Sweet Ginger Sauce adds further layers of flavor with the inclusion of pickled garlic, soy sauce, and coconut sugar, leaving you with a condiment that develops as you eat it, but still remains balanced.
"Delicious sauce! Quite sweet. Ginger flavor is strong but not overwhelming because of the sweetness. Tasted great with a cold cucumber salad," said a reviewer, per Abillion, with both this customer and another review pointing out how much flavor you get in just a small amount. Given that this condiment is also pretty well-priced, it definitely feels like a product from which you get your money's worth.
13. Organic Salsa
A good salsa is hard to find, folks. While you can find a pot of salsa in virtually any store you walk into, finding one that tastes genuinely fresh is another matter. Too often, manufacturers will add overwhelming flavor enhancers like salt and sugar, which work to preserve the product, giving it a long shelf-life. That might be convenient for keeping it edible longer, but it can also make salsas feel flat and one-note.
Trader Joe's Organic Salsa sidesteps all of these problems, with a salsa that puts freshness at the front. This condiment combines all of the punchy flavors you look for in salsa, with Roma tomatoes, Anaheim and jalapeño peppers, lime juice, onions, and cilantro all making friends in the bowl. Thanks to its mid-level heat, this salsa remains interesting while not being too overpowering, and can be used within dishes without distracting from the other flavors. We're especially big fans of this salsa's nutritional information, too. The condiment contains zero added sugars, no fat, and has a relatively small amount of sodium per serving. When you compare this to other store-bought salsas, that can contain a fair amount more, it's somewhat of a no-brainer.
14. Habanero Hot Sauce
If you want spice, Trader Joe's has got your back. The store stocks a wide range of hot sauces and spicy condiments, with each one covering a different part of the spice spectrum. But if you're looking for something that brings the heat, Trader Joe's Habanero Hot Sauce is the one for you. This sauce puts the fiery warmth of habanero peppers, which can reach up to 350,000 units on the Scoville scale (which essentially means that they're very, very hot), at the top of its flavor profile. Further flavor elements are added through the inclusion of onion, garlic, and vinegar, with slight sweetness added from cane sugar.
But make no mistake: This sauce is all about the heat. Unlike other hot sauces which promise piquancy and deliver poorly, this one really does kick it up a notch. Multiple reviewers point out how spicy the sauce is via Amazon, with some folks advising that you should try and use it sparingly, so as not to set your mouth on fire. One particularly delighted customer also notes that this hot sauce remains consistent, having purchased more than 50 bottles in their time. We love a product that inspires loyalty like that.
15. Crunchy Jalapeño Lime & Onion
It's easy to think that condiments are boring and one-note. But that's only if you're looking in the wrong places. True condiment lovers know that there's a frankly dizzying array of dips, sauces, and crunches that can accompany food and are constantly on the hunt for new combinations of flavors and textures.
Well, if you want something truly unique, Trader Joe's Crunchy Jalapeño Lime & Onion is the place to start. This condiment, which is a take on regular chili crisp, combines a tartness and citrusy sensibility to the slightly sour heat of jalapeño and adds a crunch factor that makes you basically want to spoon it directly from the jar into your mouth.
Despite the fairly unique flavor profile of this condiment, you can use it on pretty much anything you choose. People who purchased the product have used it on everything from their sandwiches, mixed with mayo to make a spread, to stirring it into regular basmati rice to make it more interesting, to mixing it with ranch dressing and serving it as a dipping sauce for chicken wings. The sky's the limit.