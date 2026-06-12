The Discontinued Trader Joe's Chocolate Item Shoppers Are Still Mourning
Treats will come, and treats will go — that is the nature of shopping at Trader Joe's. Someone at corporate headquarters makes a decision, and boom, one of your favorites is gone. This inevitable cycle is one of the worst things about shopping at Trader Joe's. Once you learn to accept the hard truth of the impermanent nature of TJ's products, it will ease your shopping trips. On Reddit, commenters reminisced about one such long-gone product: Chocolate European-Style Yogurt.
"It was soooo good. I miss it so much," wrote one Redditor who is aTJ's fan. Another Redditor commented: "This just unlocked a memory I forgot I had." They weren't alone, as others had forgotten about the yogurt they used to enjoy. "Anytime anyone asks which discontinued products I miss the most, I always list this one first," wrote another reminiscing Redditor. They continued: "This one was sour like yogurt, while all other chocolate yogurts I've tried taste more like pudding."
Trader Joe's doesn't announce when it plans to discontinue an item, so we don't have an exact day these ceased to appear on the shelves. Products don't go out with a bang, but with a whimper. Thankfully, a post on Reddit from 2018 documents the time these yogurts began the slow fade from memory.
How to bring back the Trader Joe's chocolate European-style yogurt
Some commenters on Reddit weren't resigned to just mourn what they once had. Commenters pitched options for how to find that chocolate yogurt flavor again. Brown Cow and Wegmans offer comparable chocolate yogurts. Be forewarned, however, as Wegmans' chocolate yogurt is on our list of the 10 least healthy store-bought yogurts. Reddit isn't the only place people are congregating to share memories of this treat. On a Facebook post about the yogurt, people shared other options. Oui yogurt has a chocolate option that is similar in flavor. "However[,] it does have little flecks of chocolate in it, so the texture is different," they warn.
On the Reddit post from 2018, a Redditor suggested adding cocoa powder to yogurt to recreate the snack. Another poster recommended mixing the chocolate ice cream from Trader Joe's with yogurt to achieve the mix of sweet and sour. The Ultra Chocolate flavor is on our list of best ice creams at Trader Joe's and would make a delicious mix-in with yogurt.