The Discontinued Trader Joe's Chocolate Item Shoppers Are Still Mourning

Treats will come, and treats will go — that is the nature of shopping at Trader Joe's. Someone at corporate headquarters makes a decision, and boom, one of your favorites is gone. This inevitable cycle is one of the worst things about shopping at Trader Joe's. Once you learn to accept the hard truth of the impermanent nature of TJ's products, it will ease your shopping trips. On Reddit, commenters reminisced about one such long-gone product: Chocolate European-Style Yogurt.

"It was soooo good. I miss it so much," wrote one Redditor who is aTJ's fan. Another Redditor commented: "This just unlocked a memory I forgot I had." They weren't alone, as others had forgotten about the yogurt they used to enjoy. "Anytime anyone asks which discontinued products I miss the most, I always list this one first," wrote another reminiscing Redditor. They continued: "This one was sour like yogurt, while all other chocolate yogurts I've tried taste more like pudding."

Trader Joe's doesn't announce when it plans to discontinue an item, so we don't have an exact day these ceased to appear on the shelves. Products don't go out with a bang, but with a whimper. Thankfully, a post on Reddit from 2018 documents the time these yogurts began the slow fade from memory.