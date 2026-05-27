7 Wegmans Sushi Finds That Customers Love
It's no secret that Wegmans sushi is particularly well-loved by customers looking for freshness and value for money. The brand is widely known to have one of the best grocery store seafood departments, and this quality extends to its superb sushi and sashimi menu. This has a lot to do with the top-notch ingredients, which means you can dig into your nigiri and your rolls with no worries.
Wegmans is committed to limiting the use of artificial ingredients and preservatives in its sushi, which is another huge plus, along with the fact that all items on the sushi menu are certified gluten-free. There's a lot to be said for being able to enjoy your meal without wondering whether some stray ingredient is going to ruin your experience. The chain offers both raw and cooked sushi, and there is also a good range of vegetarian options, making it a real all-rounder.
The question is, which of the 40-plus menu items get the fans' top votes time after time? To answer this question we didn't simply take into account our personal preferences. We also dug deep on review forums and asked the most committed sushi snobs in our circle. It turns out that salmon, both raw and cooked, features heavily on the list of Wegmans sushi that customers love most, as do classics like the California roll and the tuna tataki. Let's dive into more sushi dishes that scored major points with Wegmans' most committed seafood enthusiasts.
Crunchy Teriyaki King Salmon Roll With White Rice
There's just something about the way teriyaki sauce complements the taste of salmon, and Wegmans' Crunchy Teriyaki Salmon Roll adds even more umami with tempura crispies, fried shallots, and scallion. Customers can't seem to get enough of this, with the dish receiving a 4.2-star rating from Wegmans reviewers, who gush sufficiently to make this product shoot up on our popularity poll. Many of the reviews use words like "best," "favorite," and "top-notch," so we're not really going out on a limb here.
We're also going by personal choice, as we're seriously digging the sweet-savory glaze, crisp coating, and rich salmon flavor. Many reviewers feel the same way, with this TikToker describing the Wegmans sushi classic as combining "the perfect crunch with rich, delicious flavors. Those little crunchy toppings truly make a difference, transforming a simple roll into a delightful treat." An 8-piece roll sets you back about $10.99, making it the first choice for many customers when it comes to affordable sushi.
Tuna Tataki Sashimi
Which food item gives you 22 grams of protein and only 140 calories per serving, while still delivering a hearty meal and all the flavor you could ask for? If you answered tuna tataki, you're probably one of the many fans of this dish, which is also super-popular on the sushi menu at Wegmans, and a favorite with calorie-conscious customers.
Its presentation is ridiculously simple: eight slices of bigeye tuna, pan-seared and seasoned with smoked tea salt and pepper, served with baby arugula and yuzu ponzu sauce. This reviewer on Wegmans' website couldn't help but sing this tuna's praises: "...this dish was everything I could have wished for and I don't think I'll ever step into a Wegmans again without looking for it."
Wondering if this pan-seared tuna is safe for delicate stomachs? Wegmans only uses sashimi-grade tuna, meaning the fish is deep-frozen right after being caught to ensure maximum freshness and safety. At Wegmans, this dish costs about $14.49 and, considering it's so easy to ruin a tuna steak when cooking it at home, this is probably one sushi dish you're better off enjoying ready-made.
King salmon sashimi
We'll start by getting this out of the way: Yes, technically there's a difference between sashimi and sushi. The latter is made with the addition of sticky rice, while sashimi is literally just slabs of raw fish. That said, most casual diners like to include both in their sushi experience, so we're giving Wegmans salmon sashimi its well-earned spot on this list.
Now, salmon sashimi is the litmus test for any sushi-lover who knows what's what. When it's done well (and safely), uncooked salmon is wonderfully buttery and silky, with a delicate ocean taste that lingers without overpowering. On the other hand, if the salmon hasn't been properly frozen to kill parasites, you could be in trouble. Wegmans salmon sashimi comes from New Zealand and is certified by third parties for safety.
Customers don't only love the quality and taste, but also the generous portions. "It's just so buttery and smooth on the palate," one Redditor adds. The ultimate compliment, however, comes from this TikToker: "...the quality of their fish is better than some, if not most, of the Japanese restaurants here in New York City." Honestly, we cannot think of higher praise, especially for ⅓ of a pound of fish for only about $15.
Crunchy Vegetable Volcano Roll
Like your sushi served with a kick? Wegmans' Crunchy Vegetable Volcano Roll delivers with a crispy eight-piece roll featuring avocado, cucumber, and blanched carrots topped with tempura crispies, spicy sauce, teriyaki sauce, and scallions. Customers claim to be addicted to this intense flavor, loving both the spicy taste and the crunchy texture. "[We] never miss the Crunchy Vegetable Volcano Roll," this Instagrammer exhorts.
Clearly no one's missing the fish, so you don't even need to be a committed vegetarian to enjoy this tasty $8 roll. Almost every review on the Wegmans site gives this sushi dish a full five stars and, according to fans, you won't even need to add any extras like wasabi or ginger to get that spicy edge. As some reviewers point out, this is the perfect choice for foodies who crave sushi but aren't that keen on seafood. Its one flaw? Customers have said that the toppings can make this roll messy to eat. Not that they seem to care and, truth be told, neither do we.
King Salmon Family Pack
Another salmon entry makes it on our list, and this one's perfect for those who can't make up their mind about how they want to enjoy their salmon. The King Salmon Family Pack is a strong winner with customers on the Wegmans site, who describe it as superior to a lot of the sushi served in restaurants. Some even claim it's the best sushi they've ever tasted. "The salmon was super fresh and just melted in my mouth — you could really taste the quality," this customer writes enthusiastically.
Think they're exaggerating? Think again, as there are plenty of other shoppers echoing these sentiments. This TikToker also ranks the King Salmon Family Pack at Wegmans highly on the list of sushi favorites: "I'm impressed, this is probably better than most sushi spots in Baltimore," he says while making very short work of the platter. The pack is priced at about $34 to $36, depending on your location, and contains King Salmon Nigiri, a King Salmon California Roll, and a Kiwi King Salmon Roll, so you're getting some bang for your buck here.
California Roll with White Rice
The California roll is one of the most popular types of sushi in the U.S., probably because it was created specifically with Western palates in mind. It also comes with an intriguing history, as the chef who created it chose to use cooked imitation crab, which is usually made from pollock, to avoid shocking palates that weren't used to raw fish.
Nowadays there are many different variations of this famous roll, and Wegmans' California Roll with White Rice features classic pollock, a member of the cod family. The particularly delicate taste of this white fish makes it an appropriate choice that stays true to the origins of the California roll. Considering that most sushi places use imitation crab that contains wheat for this type of sushi, the wheat-free "crab" sticks add a slightly more elevated flavor than you'd normally get, and maybe this is why it's turned out to be so popular with customers. One Wegmans reviewer describes this $7 roll as "surprisingly wonderful." They go on to say that every component of the roll tasted exceptionally fresh. Other customers also praise the freshness, which is a common theme for all of Wegmans' sushi.
Cooked Sushi Family Pack
The Wegmans Cooked Sushi Family Pack comprises all the cooked sushi favorites you can think of, featuring a California roll, spicy shrimp roll, and shrimp tempura roll. This is an excellent choice for those who prefer to avoid salmon but still want a filling main character in their sushi. Each roll is also available individually, but with this pack offering 24 pieces of fresh, flavorful sushi for around $23, it's no wonder that many customers just go straight for this multi-pack option. That's $1 per sushi piece, to be clear, and that's probably even cheaper than rolling your own sushi at home.
What's not to love, you might ask, and you'd be right, as the 4.5-star rating attests. One Wegmans reviewer offers all the information we need: "Perfect choice for a quick dinner — fresh, delicious, and good variety." Most customers love the mix, saying that there's something to cater to all tastes while also praising the freshness. Order this for your next movie night and no one's complaining.