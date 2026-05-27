7 Wegmans Sushi Finds That Customers Love

It's no secret that Wegmans sushi is particularly well-loved by customers looking for freshness and value for money. The brand is widely known to have one of the best grocery store seafood departments, and this quality extends to its superb sushi and sashimi menu. This has a lot to do with the top-notch ingredients, which means you can dig into your nigiri and your rolls with no worries.

Wegmans is committed to limiting the use of artificial ingredients and preservatives in its sushi, which is another huge plus, along with the fact that all items on the sushi menu are certified gluten-free. There's a lot to be said for being able to enjoy your meal without wondering whether some stray ingredient is going to ruin your experience. The chain offers both raw and cooked sushi, and there is also a good range of vegetarian options, making it a real all-rounder.

The question is, which of the 40-plus menu items get the fans' top votes time after time? To answer this question we didn't simply take into account our personal preferences. We also dug deep on review forums and asked the most committed sushi snobs in our circle. It turns out that salmon, both raw and cooked, features heavily on the list of Wegmans sushi that customers love most, as do classics like the California roll and the tuna tataki. Let's dive into more sushi dishes that scored major points with Wegmans' most committed seafood enthusiasts.