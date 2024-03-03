It Turns Out Kung Pao Chicken Gets Its Name From A Real Person

There are plenty of dishes you can find at pretty much any Chinese restaurant in America — General Tso's chicken, beef with broccoli, egg drop soup, sweet and sour pork — but perhaps none is as ubiquitous as Kung Pao chicken. There are various ways to make it, with differences involving the sauce composition. Some kinds involve hoisin sauce, while others are based on white wine, soy sauce, and sesame oil. But there are also commonalities, namely chicken, chili peppers, and peanuts.

But unlike a lot of other common American Chinese dishes (such as nearly all of the ones listed above except egg drop soup), Kung Pao chicken is legitimately authentic; it was created in China and dates back to the 19th century and the Qing Dynasty. It was also named after a real guy — though his name wasn't "Kung Pao." Instead, this is one of many historical cases of bastardized translations altering the name of a dish: Originally it was called "Gong Bao chicken."