What's The Difference Between French And Louisianan Remoulade Sauce?

There may not be an American regional cuisine more distinct or impressive than that of the state of Louisiana. Whether you're talking about Cajun or Creole food, there's no question the Pelican State has a lot to offer when it comes to food. And while New Orleans cuisine may be inspired, in part, by French cooking techniques, it's a cuisine all to its own. Ultimately, while it has plenty of unique dishes, this means that you're going to have a few items where there are both French and Louisiana versions.

One of these is remoulade sauce (often called just "remoulade"), a classic sauce for dipping and as a sandwich condiment. But unlike similarly-named dishes between different cuisines, this isn't a matter of one or two ingredients making the difference. There's no way to mistake a Cajun remoulade for a French one, thanks to the inclusion of more ingredients in the Southern state's version — and it's all down to the non-French influences in Louisiana cuisine.