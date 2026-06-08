8 Of The Fastest Growing Vegetables For Your Garden (And When To Plant Them)

Most of us know a gifted gardener with a seemingly magical touch. Their talents are obvious before you even see them: every plant on their property is thriving. And if they grow vegetables, you're especially lucky — they're almost certain to force a bag of home-grown heirloom tomatoes or squash upon you when you visit, since there's no possible way they can eat it all.

And once you taste their home-grown veggies, you understand what the fuss is all about — they offer freshness and unique flavors that generic supermarket produce can't match. Seeing your friend's garden — and how easily they can grab dinner ingredients from the backyard — may make you want to try growing veggies yourself. But perhaps you have neither the knowledge nor the patience of your gardening guru friend. You just want easy-to-grow veggies that will offer a fast payoff for minimal effort.

Fortunately, a lot of popular veggies are surprisingly fast-growing and can go from seed to harvest in just a month or two. Here to share their favorite fast-growing veggies — and expert tips on when to plant them and how to ensure their healthy growth — are Cody DeLuisio, manager at Stella Manor; gardening author and speaker Charlie Nardozzi; Farmer Lee Jones, co-owner of The Chef's Garden; and Glen Chandler, founder of Evergreenseeds.com.