The Underrated Greens That Bring A Homemade Touch To Store-Bought Dip

Microgreens are a cross between sprouts and baby greens. Usually harvested when they have developed cotyledon leaves (or the first leaves to emerge from a germinating seed) and one set of true leaves, microgreens are about one to three inches in size, including the stem and leaves. In terms of taste, they have a fresh flavor that adds a lot to a dish, especially as a garnish. They also have a vibrant color that is sure to make any dish stand out — including a store-bought dip.

Sprinkling microgreens on top of your dip can do wonders. After transferring your dip to a new bowl, simply add a bundle of microgreens on top to give it a homemade, fresh look. Not only do microgreens help with the presentation of the dip, but they can also help in terms of flavor. Microgreens like watercress and radish go well with tangy and creamy dips — like hummus, Tzatziki, or a herbed cream cheese dip — since these greens have a hint of spiciness. Additionally, sunflower and alfalfa microgreens have a crisp, clean finish that can complement light and fresh dips like guacamole, cucumber dip, or tahini dip.

But the power of microgreens can go well beyond presentation and taste. Microgreens also have a crisp texture that can bring a bit of dimension to a storebought dip — especially if you're indulging in a creamier option. They have a refreshing bite that's sure to balance out any dip you choose and have the power to make it just that much better.