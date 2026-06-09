The Best Store-Bought Pizza Sauce Is As Simple As It Gets

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Store-bought pizza sauces can be flecked with herbs, made with fire-roasted tomatoes, or spiced with chilis. But in our opinion, the very best is one that's prepared with simple ingredients that can shine on their own without any fancy bells and whistles. Case in point? Bianco DiNapoli New York Style pizza sauce, which beat out stiff competition to take the top spot in our ranking of 14 store-bought pizza sauces.

Despite its Italian-sounding name, Bianco DiNapoli is an American brand (founded by Rob DiNapoli and Chris Bianco in 2010) which uses tomatoes grown in sunny California to make its products, such as tomato paste and pasta sauce. The company's website states that the pizza sauce in particular is "made from just four, locally sourced organic ingredients (Organic Tomatoes, Organic Garlic, Organic Basil, Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil) plus Pacific Sea salt." It's this simplicity that gave the sauce such a fresh taste and a wonderful tomatoey aroma when we sampled it.

As Bianco DiNapoli's sauce is free from additives and preservatives — as well as the sugar that's often incorporated into canned tomato products to offset tartness — the quality of the tomatoes, herbs, and garlic was able to take pride of place. While the sauce was underwhelming when tasted straight out of the can, it transformed into something yummier when baked on a pizza with a few slices of mozzarella. It was garlicky with a hint of basil and perfectly balanced.