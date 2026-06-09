10 Salty Snacks At Whole Foods To Look For On Your Next Visit

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Whole Foods Market has built a reputation on clean labels and sustainably sourced organic and natural foods. And while its snack aisle maintains that health-conscious status, its salty snacks are anything but boring and plain. Gone are the days of tasteless rice cakes, unflavored cottage cheese, and unsweetened apple sauce. The supermarket chain has packed its snack aisle with salty treats that still deliver crunch, flavor, and craveability without all the additives.

We're talking flavor explosions of tangy buffalo ranch, spicy Sriracha, and smoky barbecue. And it goes beyond regular potato chips. There is an endless variety of nuts, fries, plant-based salty snacks, zesty crackers perfect for dipping, and even healthy pork rinds. Its desserts and drinks also received that same treatment, with several new products released this May.

Keeping its commitment to quality for tasty treats, Whole Foods even banned over 300 food additives from its bakery products in early 2026. While the store has something for every craving when a snack attack comes, we picked 10 salty snacks that have us excited (and hungry).

Prices and availability may change depending on location.