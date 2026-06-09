10 Salty Snacks At Whole Foods To Look For On Your Next Visit
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Whole Foods Market has built a reputation on clean labels and sustainably sourced organic and natural foods. And while its snack aisle maintains that health-conscious status, its salty snacks are anything but boring and plain. Gone are the days of tasteless rice cakes, unflavored cottage cheese, and unsweetened apple sauce. The supermarket chain has packed its snack aisle with salty treats that still deliver crunch, flavor, and craveability without all the additives.
We're talking flavor explosions of tangy buffalo ranch, spicy Sriracha, and smoky barbecue. And it goes beyond regular potato chips. There is an endless variety of nuts, fries, plant-based salty snacks, zesty crackers perfect for dipping, and even healthy pork rinds. Its desserts and drinks also received that same treatment, with several new products released this May.
Keeping its commitment to quality for tasty treats, Whole Foods even banned over 300 food additives from its bakery products in early 2026. While the store has something for every craving when a snack attack comes, we picked 10 salty snacks that have us excited (and hungry).
Prices and availability may change depending on location.
EPIC Oven Baked Chili Lime Pork Rinds
Austin-based EPIC Provisions specializes in nutrient-dense meat snacks. These antibiotic-free pork rinds are a mix of skins, lime juice, and spices and contain 11 grams of protein per serving. Because they're baked instead of fried, they have 40 percent less fat than traditional pork rinds. The husband-and-wife team behind the brand works with farmers and ranchers who practice regenerative farming and holistic land management. EPIC recommends eating the chili-lime pork rinds on their own as a snack, as a crunchy topping for chili, or as a breadcrumb substitute.
A 2.5-ounce bag is $4.99 at Whole Foods.
SIETE Spicy Dill Pickle Potato Chips
These spicy chips from Siete bring the heat with a multi-pepper blend that includes guajillo, serrano, and various other chiles. A spicy dill pickle seasoning and green bell pepper powder also give them some kick. Made with avocado oil, the kettle-cooked chips are non-GMO. The family-owned brand created these as an homage to the potato chips they'd buy and douse in pickle juice and hot sauce from Mexican snack shops in Laredo, Texas. Siete recommends using the spicy dill pickle chips to make fried pickle dip or papitas fried pickles.
Siete Spicy Dill Pickle Chips are also for sale on Amazon through the Whole Foods Market collaboration for $3.99.
Pip's Heirloom Snacks Fiery Cheddar Fries
Pip's Fiery Cheddar Fries are baked in avocado oil and made with real cheddar cheese and corn. The gluten-free fries pack a spicy kick from jalapeños and Pip's own fiery cheese seasoning, which is balanced by the creamy cheddar. According to the company, its corn is grown from original seeds passed down over time that have never been genetically modified. The brand partners with small farmers who practice regenerative farming.
Pip's Fiery Cheddar Fries are available for purchase on Amazon for $3.50.
Terra Sea Salt Plantain Chips
Terra makes these grain-free, gluten-free chips with green plantains, coconut oil, and sea salt. All of the brand's products are made from whole vegetables. The company recommends dipping in guacamole and even no-bake cookie dough.
Terra Plantain Chips are available for purchase on Amazon for $3.79.
Chomps Smoky BBQ Beef Sticks
Smoky, salty, and spicy. What more could you ask for in a snack? Chomp's Smoky BBQ Beef Sticks coat grass-fed beef in a BBQ spice blend of cherry, chili, garlic, and onion powders, smoked paprika, and red pepper. The zero-sugar food has 10 grams of protein and fits in your pocket for on-the-go snacking.
An 8-pack of Chomps Smoky BBQ Beef Sticks is available on Amazon for $18.99.
Zack's Mighty Rolled Tortilla Chips in Buffalo Ranch
Zack's Mighty Buffalo Ranch Chips pack a ton of flavor into one small snack. Tortilla chips are rolled up, baked in organic avocado oil, and doused in a tangy buffalo and creamy ranch seasoning to create this snack. The chips get some heat from cayenne pepper sauce, which made at least one Reddit user reach for some water.
Zack's Mighty Rolled Tortilla Chips in Buffalo Ranch are available on Amazon for $4.99.
Lesser Evil Himalayan Pink Salt Popcorn
Lesser Evil is a popular brand that's been popping up on Reddit for its unique flavors. The brand's Himalayan Pink Salt Popcorn is a favorite for its taste and limited ingredient list, which includes only organic, non-GMO popcorn, extra-virgin coconut oil, and Himalayan salt.
Lesser Evil Himalayan Pink Salt popcorn is available on Amazon for $3.99.
EPIC Chicken Jerky Sriracha Bites
Made with free-range chicken, this jerky from EPIC brings the heat with a custom sriracha spice blend and is rounded out with a few other savory spices. The jerky sriracha bites come in a pack of about two servings, and each one contains about 11 grams of protein. This flavor also comes in a meat bar form, which was inspired by the founders' honeymoon in Thailand.
EPIC Chicken Jerky Sriracha Bites are available on Amazon for $8.99.
Jesse & Ben's House-Cut tallow & Sea Salt Fries
Beef tallow has been going viral on social media as a popular multi-use product, from cooking to a "miracle balm" for skin. Still, research on its effects remains somewhat murky. This snack from Jesse & Ben's has been making the rounds for its taste and simple ingredients. These frozen fries only contain potatoes, grass-fed beef tallow, and sea salt. Gluten-free and seed oil-free, the fries can be made in the air fryer or baked.
Jesse & Ben's House-Cut Tallow & Sea Salt Fries are available on Amazon for $9.99.
Love Corn Sour Cream & Onion Corn Snacks
Sunflower oil, non-GMO corn, and a simple spice blend come together to create this tangy and salty snack from Love Corn. These crunchy corn snacks are vegan and can be swapped as a healthier alternative to chips, paired with beer, or as a salad or soup topper.
Love Corn Sour Cream & Onion Corn Snacks are available on Amazon for $3.59.