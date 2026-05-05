10 Whole Foods Products To Look For In May 2026
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For some grocery shoppers, Whole Foods can be an essential stop for fresh produce and somewhat healthier fare than the ultraprocessed foods that can also be found at major grocery chains. Like any grocery store, Whole Foods periodically adds new products to its lineup, and with spring in full swing, there are some exciting options to seek out.
Dessert lovers have a lot to look out for, as many of these newer items cater to the sweet tooth. One beloved ice cream brand is getting in on the Dubai chocolate craze, while a relative newcomer took the audacious step of putting crispy potatoes in ice cream. And those aren't even the only frozen desserts to look forward to.
That said, there's far more than ice cream on the menu. A frozen grilled cheese has the potential to become a favorite quick meal, one that you can polish off with upscaled chocolate chip cookies and wash down with an inventive coffee-soda hybrid.
Van Leeuwen Dubai Style Chocolate Cone Ice Cream
Van Leeuwen is one of the best ice cream brands on the market, and its pricey pints have been available at grocery stores for a while. But customers have started spotting its new Dubai chocolate-inspired flavor at Whole Foods. Sweet cream ice cream gets a swirl of pistachio cream, all mixed with chocolate-covered waffle cone pieces — there's no kataifi, so it's not truly Dubai chocolate, but it is still tasty.
Babybel Plant-Based Snack Cheese Alternative
Longtime Whole Foods shoppers have seen Babybel's snack cheese alternative there for years, but look out for new packaging and a new recipe. According to the brand, the new recipe has a softer taste and just ⅓ of the fat of the previous version. Like any recipe change, some consumers are not a fan, but there's only one way to find out if you are.
Esspo Espresso Soda
Coffee and soda might seem like an unusual combination, but it's far from unheard of. Pepsi produced a coffee-infused soda for a 2020 limited release, which was actually the brand's second attempt at one. Esspo is marketing its Espresso Soda as a fun, fizzy twist on an afternoon coffee, available in vanilla, sweet lemon, or cherry vanilla.
Bubbies Churro Mochi
Some grocery shoppers might be doing a double-take at this one. Yes, the churro flavor of Bubbies Mochi used to be a Sprouts Farmers Market exclusive, but customers are now seeing it at Whole Foods as well.
Fond Regenerative Bone Broth
This bone broth's unusual name refers to regenerative farming, a method that seeks to make farming imitate nature as much as possible. The farm's environmental impact may be lessened, but this philosophy also means that all ingredients are sustainably sourced and all-natural, and each jar is made from scratch in a plastic-free process. It really puts the whole in Whole Foods.
Honey Moo Ice Cream Bars
Honey Moo ice cream bars are another product that feels right at home at Whole Foods. Rather than the refined sugars of most ice creams, these vanilla, pistachio, or coffee flavors are only sweetened with real honey. Even if you're not avoiding refined sugar, it's an unusual twist on a classic that's absolutely worth a try.
Frozen Sourdough Grilled Cheese Sandwiches
Using good bread is one of the most important parts to making the best grilled cheese possible, but you still have to actually cook it and clean up. This frozen option, now at Whole Foods, checks most of the boxes, including a tasty sourdough bread. Skip the assembly and flipping and just pop it in an air fryer, with no buttery pans to wash afterward.
Simple Mills Cinnamon Swirl Muffin & Cake Baking Mix
The Simple Mills brand recently launched a new muffin & cake baking mix with cinnamon, swirling your baked goods of choice with delicious flavors. Using wholesome ingredients like organic coconut sugar, it delivers a satisfying moistness with each bite. And look out for this same brand's new oat flour pancake & waffle mix as well.
Goodpop Fudge n' Vanilla French Fry Pop
You didn't read that wrong, this ice cream popsicle actually does have crispy potato sticks inside. Consider it a cousin of dipping french fries in a milkshake, or a Crunch bar ice cream with potato instead of crispy rice. If you're still not on board, Goodpop also has a Peaches n' Cream variety, without any potato.
Something Sweet Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough
This brand is all-new to Whole Foods, and takes an extra step you don't often see in store-bought cookie dough. The subtle nuttiness of brown butter elevates the entire flavor profile, much like it does for the Whole Foods bakery's own brown butter chocolate chip cookies. But instead of hoping the bakery hasn't sold out of them, these can be freshly baked at home whenever you like.