10 Whole Foods Products To Look For In May 2026

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For some grocery shoppers, Whole Foods can be an essential stop for fresh produce and somewhat healthier fare than the ultraprocessed foods that can also be found at major grocery chains. Like any grocery store, Whole Foods periodically adds new products to its lineup, and with spring in full swing, there are some exciting options to seek out.

Dessert lovers have a lot to look out for, as many of these newer items cater to the sweet tooth. One beloved ice cream brand is getting in on the Dubai chocolate craze, while a relative newcomer took the audacious step of putting crispy potatoes in ice cream. And those aren't even the only frozen desserts to look forward to.

That said, there's far more than ice cream on the menu. A frozen grilled cheese has the potential to become a favorite quick meal, one that you can polish off with upscaled chocolate chip cookies and wash down with an inventive coffee-soda hybrid.