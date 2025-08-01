What Sets Beef Tallow Apart From Beef Fat?

Fat is one of the most important elements of cooking, but there are multiple types to choose from. It can come from sources such as olive oil, vegetable oil, or butter, which are common bases for frying. Beef fat and beef tallow, on the other hand, are popular animal-based fats that are also used in cooking, but what's the difference between the two?

The most important thing you should know is that these two substances come from the same place: the fat around the organs of a cow. Beef fat is the raw material used to make tallow, and tallow is the result of rendering that beef fat down to a more usable form. The way the cow is raised will impact the quality of both the fat and the resulting tallow, and the health impacts of consuming these ingredients depend on the same factors. Many restaurant chains cook with beef tallow, such as Outback Steakhouse and certain Popeyes locations, but others avoid it because it prevents vegetarians and vegans from eating even their non-meat options.