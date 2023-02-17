You Can Now Enjoy Ted Lasso-Themed Ice Cream While Watching The Final Season
"Ted Lasso" was wildly successful from the moment it premiered on Apple TV+ back in August 2020. The show follows the titular American football coach as he is recruited to coach a Premier League soccer team in England. Having had no soccer coaching experience, Lasso is expected to fail, and the show follows the hilarious ups and downs of his coaching adventure.
The show has captivated fans, many of whom are waiting in anticipation for the third season. Sadly, it will also be the last time Lasso graces our screens as a soccer coach. The third season is the show's final; Brett Goldstein, a writer who also plays Roy Kent, said in an interview with The Sunday Times that the show was always "planned" to last just three seasons, regardless of its success.
As you're laughing at Season 3's humor while sobbing that the show is ending, you don't have to do it without a snack. A "Ted Lasso"-themed ice cream is about to hit the market.
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams is releasing a Ted Lasso-themed flavor
Those famous "Ted Lasso" biscuits will now soon be available in ice cream form. Anyone who's watched the show is familiar with Ted's famous biscuits, which resemble shortbread cookies. Apple TV+ even shared the official "Ted Lasso" biscuit recipe. But if you're not one to make homemade biscuits, you're in luck: Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams has created a Biscuits With the Boss flavor for fans to enjoy — no baking needed.
The popular ice cream brand is releasing the collaboration on March 2, which gives fans plenty of time to stock up before the third season kicks off on March 15. Jeni's describes it as "crumbly shortbread cookies in buttery sweet cream," adding that the ice cream is, "salty, mouthwatering, conversation-worthy." It sounds like the base will be a sweet cream flavor, with shortbread-style biscuits sprinkled throughout.
Jeni's has locations in more than a dozen states, and the brand is sold in thousands of grocery stores all over the country.