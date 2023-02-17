You Can Now Enjoy Ted Lasso-Themed Ice Cream While Watching The Final Season

"Ted Lasso" was wildly successful from the moment it premiered on Apple TV+ back in August 2020. The show follows the titular American football coach as he is recruited to coach a Premier League soccer team in England. Having had no soccer coaching experience, Lasso is expected to fail, and the show follows the hilarious ups and downs of his coaching adventure.

The show has captivated fans, many of whom are waiting in anticipation for the third season. Sadly, it will also be the last time Lasso graces our screens as a soccer coach. The third season is the show's final; Brett Goldstein, a writer who also plays Roy Kent, said in an interview with The Sunday Times that the show was always "planned" to last just three seasons, regardless of its success.

As you're laughing at Season 3's humor while sobbing that the show is ending, you don't have to do it without a snack. A "Ted Lasso"-themed ice cream is about to hit the market.