The Dangerous Reason You Should Stop Using Aluminum Foil To Keep Your Electric Stove Clean
These days, there are tons of stove cleaning hacks that get shared; some actually work, but some can be downright dangerous. One hack you may have spotted online or learned from a friend is to line the drip pans of your electric stovetop with aluminum foil. While this might seem like a great way to prevent your drip pans from getting nasty and having to deep clean them or replace them, it can actually be dangerous. Yes, it's true, aluminum foil has a very high melting point (660 degrees Celsius or 1,220 degrees Fahrenheit), which is why it's perfectly suited for high-heat cooking and baking. The problem happens when aluminum foil comes in contact with an exposed heating element on a high setting, it can actually melt. Lining your drip pans with the foil can also cause some performance issues with your range.
It may not seem possible that the cooking elements of your electric range could get hot enough to melt aluminum foil, but they actually can. On the highest setting, depending on which size burner, the burner coils can range from 932 degrees Fahrenheit to 1652 degrees Fahrenheit (without a pot or pan to distribute the heat). While aluminum foil can't combust, it can fuse to your burner elements if hot enough, which can cause them to short out and possibly cause a fire. The risks to your stovetop, yourself, and, not to mention, your home, are not worth it just to save a little time by not having to scrub your drip pans.
Aluminum foil can cause damage to your stove and fire hazard
While foil fusing to your burner and possibly causing a fire might be the most serious risk this hack can create, there are some other damaging problems that can result from it as well. Besides foil fusing to your burner, causing a fire risk, it can also cause arcing, which is very dangerous. You could also accidentally get foil on the terminals when replacing the element after lining the pan, which can short the burner out. Aluminum foil lining your drip pans can also affect the proper distribution of heat, which may ultimately lead to the malfunction of your stovetop elements. Food spills and grease can also get trapped under the foil and possibly cause a fire hazard if you don't notice it quickly enough.
While it may seem handy to line your drip pans with foil and just toss them when they get dirty, with a regular wash, they are actually not that hard to keep clean. The key is to make sure to wash them on a regular basis with a little soap and water or in the dishwasher, and always make sure they dry thoroughly before reinstalling them. If you spill something in your drip trays, turn the burner off, wait until it is completely cool, and wash them right away. One of the biggest mistakes a lot of people make when cooking on an electric stovetop is not cleaning up messes right away, allowing them to become bigger messes to deal with later. It's important to always follow the manufacturer's guidance on how to use and clean your stovetop.