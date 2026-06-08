The Dangerous Reason You Should Stop Using Aluminum Foil To Keep Your Electric Stove Clean

These days, there are tons of stove cleaning hacks that get shared; some actually work, but some can be downright dangerous. One hack you may have spotted online or learned from a friend is to line the drip pans of your electric stovetop with aluminum foil. While this might seem like a great way to prevent your drip pans from getting nasty and having to deep clean them or replace them, it can actually be dangerous. Yes, it's true, aluminum foil has a very high melting point (660 degrees Celsius or 1,220 degrees Fahrenheit), which is why it's perfectly suited for high-heat cooking and baking. The problem happens when aluminum foil comes in contact with an exposed heating element on a high setting, it can actually melt. Lining your drip pans with the foil can also cause some performance issues with your range.

It may not seem possible that the cooking elements of your electric range could get hot enough to melt aluminum foil, but they actually can. On the highest setting, depending on which size burner, the burner coils can range from 932 degrees Fahrenheit to 1652 degrees Fahrenheit (without a pot or pan to distribute the heat). While aluminum foil can't combust, it can fuse to your burner elements if hot enough, which can cause them to short out and possibly cause a fire. The risks to your stovetop, yourself, and, not to mention, your home, are not worth it just to save a little time by not having to scrub your drip pans.