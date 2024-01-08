9 Mistakes Everyone Makes When Cooking On An Electric Stove Top

Thanks to their long association with professional kitchens, gas stoves have a reputation as being the best type of cooking appliance around. This has led many home cooks to purchase and use gas stoves, too. However, public opinion is shifting and electric stoves are becoming increasingly popular in the United States. In a survey of 18,500 homes, Statista found that 68% of households owned an electric stove. By comparison, only 38% of households owned a gas stove.

One of the driving reasons behind America's shift to electric stoves is concerns over the polluting nature of gas stove tops. It has been stated that children are 42% more likely to develop asthma and are at a 24% increased risk of having asthma for their entire lifetime if they live in a home where gas is used for cooking. Of course, there are also environmental reasons for making the switch from gas to electric, the main one being that the latter can be produced using renewable energy resources while the former cannot.

Switching from a gas oven to an electric one is relatively straightforward. However, the move from using a gas stove top to an electric stove top is not so easy. In the following article, we have highlighted several mistakes people often make when cooking on electric stove tops as well as solutions to them using studies and reports from professional chefs. After all, changing to electric shouldn't mean your cooking has to suffer.