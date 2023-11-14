How To Clean Your Stove's Drip Pans And Remove That Gross Gunk

It's forgivable to not know all of the tricks for how to clean your electric stovetop. While it's one thing to spray down and wipe off spilled foodstuff from the cooktop, cleaning the drip pans can seem like so much more of a production. How exactly are you supposed to remove gunk and carbonated food that's basically been welded onto the metal? Well, you can, using household items and just a little effort. For the grossest drip pans, a soak in a fizzy solution made from hydrogen peroxide and baking soda should do the trick. For the either-this-works-or-they're-going-in-the-trash cases, seal them overnight in large freezer bags containing household ammonia. You will ultimately emerge the victor, clutching the shiny drip pans as proof of your triumph.

Mind you, the above-stated strategies are only reserved for the hard cases. If you've been keeping up with drip-pan maintenance or have inherited some that are still in pretty good shape, a scrub with good old dishwashing liquid should suffice. The old white vinegar and baking soda combination might do the trick, too. (Baking soda not only fizzes like a champ but it also doubles as a terrific abrasive after the pans have had a good soak in vinegar.) No matter which cleaning method you choose, make sure the drip pans are completely cool to the touch before beginning.