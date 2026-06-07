The 1960s Chocolate Dessert That's Still Popular Today

From shimmering Jell-O molds to the gravity-defying baked Alaskas and flaming cherries jubilee, these are only some of the treats that shaped dessert culture in the 1960s. Dessert wasn't just the signal of the end of the meal, but the entertainment, a full-on spectacle.

And no dessert was more of a showstopper during that era than chocolate fondue. The decadent yet easy, attention-grabbing treat melted its way into the scene and into everyone's hearts with its fun, shared experience. This communal pot of molten chocolate turned guests into participants, and it's just as popular today as it was back then, stealing the spotlight at cocktail parties.

The simplicity of making chocolate fondue was part of what drove its popularity. In only about five minutes of prep using dark chocolate, heavy cream, and vanilla, it turned an effortless dessert into a fancy, interactive conversation piece. Before it became a popular dinner party treat, it debuted in New York courtesy of a Swiss chef experimenting with a newly introduced chocolate bar.