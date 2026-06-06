Here's Where Costco's Fresh Strawberries Come From

Strawberries are a beloved part of the American foodscape, and they're more impactful than you may think. For instance, seasonal strawberry shortages helped create Twinkies in 1930, when a baker invented them as a profitable use for shortcake pans outside of strawberry season. Nowadays, strawberries are available year-round in most places, including at Costco. But where does this business behemoth get these fruits from?

According to the packaging, Costco sources its 2-pound retail boxes of strawberries "from USA, Mexico, or Canada." Most people who read this far into the label are probably looking for more specificity than "almost all of North America," but because of strawberries' seasonality, consumer demand, and Costco's sourcing needs, that's as specific as the label can get.

Costco's business model relies on buying the lowest-cost goods in bulk possible without sacrificing quality. In Mexico, not only are labor costs lower, but consistently warm weather means that strawberry season runs from November to July. But in the US and Canada, it's typically between April and October (depending on location), with the peak American harvest ending by June. Sourcing from all three countries keeps strawberries available year round, and plentifully so, for the high consumer demand of early summer.