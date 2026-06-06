Here's Where Costco's Fresh Strawberries Come From
Strawberries are a beloved part of the American foodscape, and they're more impactful than you may think. For instance, seasonal strawberry shortages helped create Twinkies in 1930, when a baker invented them as a profitable use for shortcake pans outside of strawberry season. Nowadays, strawberries are available year-round in most places, including at Costco. But where does this business behemoth get these fruits from?
According to the packaging, Costco sources its 2-pound retail boxes of strawberries "from USA, Mexico, or Canada." Most people who read this far into the label are probably looking for more specificity than "almost all of North America," but because of strawberries' seasonality, consumer demand, and Costco's sourcing needs, that's as specific as the label can get.
Costco's business model relies on buying the lowest-cost goods in bulk possible without sacrificing quality. In Mexico, not only are labor costs lower, but consistently warm weather means that strawberry season runs from November to July. But in the US and Canada, it's typically between April and October (depending on location), with the peak American harvest ending by June. Sourcing from all three countries keeps strawberries available year round, and plentifully so, for the high consumer demand of early summer.
Properly using and storing strawberries
Whether you get them from Costco or some other vendor, it's a good idea to wash these fruits before eating them. But it's important that you don't wash strawberries until you're ready to use them, because the tiny divots that hold their seeds also trap excess moisture, which encourages mold growth. And with a Costco-sized box of them, you'll probably need their full shelf life.
Once you're ready to eat them, strawberries can be found all over this list of best berry recipes for the summer. It includes strawberry rhubarb cobbler, strawberry spinach salad, strawberry-balsamic salsa with steak, and, of course, a classic strawberry shortcake. If the latter is too plain, you can also elevate strawberry shortcakes with fresh basil, orange zest, a pinch of salt, and more.
If you got the Costco box, you're unlikely to eat or cook 2 pounds of strawberries at once. That's why you need to know that the best way to store strawberries for peak freshness is cold and dry, for the same reason that premature washing is bad. Any excess moisture threatens their shelf life. Vented store packaging will reduce liquid buildup, but the box should be kept in a refrigerated crisper drawer — and, if you like, loosely lined with a clean paper towel.