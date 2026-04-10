The Best Store-Bought Chocolate Croissant Isn't From Costco Or Aldi

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Who doesn't love a good chocolate croissant? Arguably one of the best pastries, it's buttery, flaky, sweet, and, of course, chocolate-y. And while you could make them from scratch, it's definitely an involved process that will take up a good portion of the day. Instead, you can buy a pack from a grocery store, which can still be delicious. And to help you figure out which pre-made ones you should be buying, Daily Meal ranked seven store-bought chocolate croissants. You may be expecting either Costco or Aldi — two places with consistently good pastries — to have the best chocolate croissant, but it was actually Target's brand Favorite Day (which is different from Target's other brand, Good & Gather) that had the very best chocolate croissants.

To make this ranking, our tester evaluated the taste, texture, and chocolate flavor profile of each croissant, as well as the pastry-to-chocolate ratio. With these factors, Favorite Day came out on top. The tester loved the buttery flavor and the amount of chocolate (which had a rich, deep flavor profile). They also loved the use of dark chocolate versus milk. The only potential downside is that these croissants come frozen, so you have to prepare them ahead of time by letting them proof for at least nine hours (which you can do overnight), then wait for them to bake in your oven.

We aren't alone in our love of these croissants. On Target's website, its product page has a nearly perfect 5-star rating, with almost all reviews positive. One reviewer declared these croissants "taste like an upscale pastry."