A basic hot dog adorned with a squirt of mustard may be a failsafe game day snack, and knowing the best ways to cook them is helpful. But there's something to be said for fully loading this classic with oodles of aromatic toppings. Relish, onions, cheese, and even fermented sauerkraut can make the grade, but a dollop of chili can transform a 'furter into a feast. Making your own chili is a top-tier move, but opting for a quality store-bought chili that comes in a can works a treat when you need a quick and convenient fix. In our opinion, the best comes from the old school brand Steve's & Ed's.

Rich with a complex flavor, Steve's & Ed's hot dog chili sauce with jalapeño took the top spot in our taste test of eight store-bought chili brands for hot dogs, ranked worst to best. While it had a yummy savory note to it at first, this satisfying quality transformed into something slightly sweeter with a final warming kick from the jalapeños. Both the sweetness and heat balanced out the umami flavor of the hot dog and the bread bun, producing a bite with a wonderfully layered character that was packed with texture.

The spiciness in Steve's & Ed's Hot Dog Chili Sauce with jalapeño comes, of course, from the jalapeños, but there is also a hint of paprika and mustard seed that lends it a distinctive warmth. Meanwhile, the sweetness is derived from brown sugar, and the umaminess comes from both beef fat and a pinch of monosodium glutamate.